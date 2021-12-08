Milly Nafula was called to Moi University 14 years ago, KUCCPS says

Milly Wafula, 32, at her Saboti home, Trans Nzoia County. [File, Standard]

The Kenya universities placement agency has stated that the now-defunct Joint Admissions Board (JAB) indeed placed Milly Nafula under the regular programme, contrary to media reports that she was never selected.

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) chief executive Agnes Wahome said the agency was ready to work with relevant stakeholders to help Nafula realise her career aspirations.

Dr Wahome was responding to reports that Nafula, who scored an A- (minus), did not receive a university admission letter.

Nafula said when she and her colleagues went for university placement letters at Manor House Secondary in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, she was the only one who hadn’t been called to any university.

She concluded that JAB had not placed her to any Kenyan university.

Dr Wahome now says, following media reports, KUCCPS traced Nafula’s JAB placement records, and confirmed that the 32-year-old was indeed called to Moi University in 2008 to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Tourism Management.

“KUCCPS has made contact with the administration of Moi University with a view that the institution takes up the matter, who was Serial Number 22 in the university’s Bachelor of Tourism Management selection list of 2008/09,” said the placement agency.

Wafula said she has not appeared in subsequent lists of those joining the university to her dismay. "I don't know why. No one has bothered to explain to me," she said.

Her situation has been compounded by poverty. She said she does not have money to chase the answers she needs over why she was not selected to join university. In the meantime, Ms Wafula continues to hang on to her dream to become a doctor.

"My classmates at Manor House High who joined university completed their studies and have landed jobs. I have tried to make follow-ups but again lack of finances has hindered me," said Wafula who spoke from Rongai estate in Endebess sub-county where she lives with her child and two siblings.

They are being accommodated by a well-wisher after they were kicked out of their rented house due to non-payment rent.

Wafula has now ventured into pig farming to raise school fees as she anticipates joining university.

Share this story