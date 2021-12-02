Education ministry officer creates non-existent school, channels Sh11m to it
EDUCATION
By Jael Mboga
| December 2nd 2021
The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is probing suspected misappropriation and embezzlement of public funds worth more than Sh11 million in the Education ministry.
It is alleged that a clerical officer at the ministry’s headquarters in Nairobi added a non-existent secondary school to the ministry’s database and channelled funds to it.
The said-school, a free day institution, was listed in Kakamega County, and had been receiving funds for close to one year.
KEEP READING
EACC: We have an issue with Nairobi Deputy Governor nominee
Parents to know fate in Sh21 million school fire case
Kakamega High parents to know fate in Sh21m case next week
High Court to determine Kakamega High School Sh21 million penalty case on December 10
The school purportedly has 1,188 students.
The officer is suspected to have opened a personal bank account, which was credited with Sh11,131,305.53 Free Day Secondary Education Funds (FDSE) between August 22, 2017, and June 18, 2018.
The officer’s dealings were uncovered when publishers contracted by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) could not trace the school on the ground while distributing textbooks.
EACC has established that the officer is an employee of the Education ministry, having been employed in 2010 and deployed to Khwisero Sub-County.
The officer, who is now under EACC’s microscope, was the recipient of funds disbursed to the non-existent secondary school.
It is understood that the suspect spent the proceeds on a vehicle worth Sh2.5 million. Upon request by EACC, the dealer repossessed the car from him enabling EACC to recover Sh1.9 million from the dealer after factoring in depreciation.
The officer also bought two parcels of land at approximately Sh1.8 million while the remaining sum of approximately Sh7 million was withdrawn in cash on diverse dates.
Investigations are at an advanced stage, the anti-graft agency said.
RELATED VIDEOS
Rais wa FKF Nick Mwendwa kusalia korokoroni akisubiri uamuzi kuhusu kushtakiwa kwake
Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi: We must slay the monster of corruption to save Kenya
DPP Noordin Haji wants the court to lockout MPs representing clients in corruption cases
All 400 Maranda School Form 4 students sent home indefinitelySiaya County Director of Education Nelson Sifuna confirmed to The Standard that over 400 students were sent home Thursday morning.
How primary schools will host junior secondaryPlans are underway to put in place policies that will guide the implementation of the transition ahead of the grand shift in 2023.
MOST READ
FKF President Nick Mwendwa quits
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- MP's car burns to a shell minutes after parking by driver
NATIONAL
- Woman seeks Sh200,000 monthly child upkeep from Senator Ole Kina
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- President Uhuru opens up on working with military
NATIONAL
- Uhuru to wealthy nations: Covid will not be defeated by shutting us off
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Hope for Kenya students as Canada promises to re-look into immigration practices
NATIONAL