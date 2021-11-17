× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Reprieve for Kakamega High parents as court quashes Sh21.6m penalty

EDUCATION
By Benard Lusigi | November 17th 2021

 The High Court in Kakamega has temporarily stopped the management of Kakamega High School from demanding Sh21.6 million penalty from parents.

The school Board of Management (BoM) asked parents to pay Sh9,800 per student to compensate for damages caused by a fire that razed down a dormitory on November 6.

It issued a notice earlier asking parents to pay the fine and submit back receipts as proof so that their children can be allowed back to school.

Form Four parents who failed to comply with the directive were turned away by security officers and the school security guards who insisted on seeing the bank slips.
 
Justice W.M. Musyoka today gave orders quashing any resolutions that were made by the BoM.

KEEP READING

 County free to use Sh5.8b budget after petition dismissed

 Court to rule on Vihiga County Sh5.8 billion budget deadlock as row rages over estimates

 Kakamega High School parents, students turned away over Sh21.6m fine

 Ibrahim Rotich denies killing athlete Agnes Tirop

“The applicant is hereby granted leave to commence judicial review proceedings and quash the resolutions of the Board of Management meeting held on the of November 10, 2021,” read the order in part.

The school, with a population of 2,265 students, was closed indefinitely following a fire incident on November 6.

Earlier this week, Form Four parents who accompanied their children started arriving at the school gate as early as 7am.

They were told to produce bank receipts confirming they had cleared the requisite amount before being allowed to enter the main gate.

Only parents who produced the bank slips were allowed in with their children.

“We are not against paying the money because our children are responsible for what happened, but the notice was too short, and we were not consulted. We request for more time,” said a parent who requested anonymity.

A parent who arrived with a notification from a Sacco indicating the money was to be out in one week was told to go back with her child. She wondered why the school administration was "demanding a lot of money". “I travelled from Trans Nzoia, and I have explained my situation to them, but they will hear none of it,” said the parent.

Another parent said he decided to pay the fine but was not happy with how the school management was handling the issue.

In a letter to all parents dated November 11, the Sh21, 611,350 was reached after a board meeting on November 10.

According to the school’s management, the actual damage as per the assessment by the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing stands at Sh12.1 million.

The management also factored in Sh695,420 for the cost of CCTV installation in the yet-to-be-constructed dormitory, with the 280 double-decker beds cost put at Sh4.1 million taking the figure to Sh21.6 million.

School Principal Gerald Orina confirmed the statement was issued after the board meeting, and that the figures in the letter were correct.

"These figures came after our professional assessment of the burnt dormitory," he told The Standard on phone.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Judges Hiring Row: High Court bars any investigations or prosecution of the rejected six judges

Uhuru vs Judiciary: High Court deals the president another blow by quashing Uhuru's Executive order

Uhuru challenges High Court's judgment that nullified the BBI, claiming his rights were violated

KCB posts Sh25.2 billion profit on reduced loan loss provision
Earnings after tax rose by 131 per cent in the nine months to September compared to a similar period last year.
Mboya's body was sneaked through Nakuru town
Security agents in Nakuru had to devise a plan of sneaking Tom Mboya’s body through the town on the way for its burial in Rusinga Island, Homa Bay.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Why grade 'A' students miss out on their dream courses

By Augustine Oduor | 8 hours ago

Why grade 'A' students miss out on their dream courses
Education PS put to task over laptops project amid CBC roll out

By Grace Ng'ang'a | 19 hours ago

Education PS put to task over laptops project amid CBC roll out
Prof Kibwage: The man tasked to breathe new life into ailing Egerton University

By Julius Chepkwony | 1 day ago

Prof Kibwage: The man tasked to breathe new life into ailing Egerton University
Kerugoya Girls students accused of burning dormitory detained

By Jane Mugambi | 1 day ago

Kerugoya Girls students accused of burning dormitory detained

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC