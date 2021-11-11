× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kakamega High School parents to pay Sh21.6m to repair burnt dorm

EDUCATION
By Mireri Junior | November 11th 2021

A burning dormitory at Kakamega High School that hosts over 500 students on November 6. [File, Standard]

Kakamega High School students will pay a total of Sh21.6 million to repair the damages incurred during November 6 fire that razed a dormitory.

In a letter to all parents dated November 11, the Sh21, 611,350 was reached after a board meeting on November 10.

According to the school’s management, the actual damage as per the assessment by the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing stands at Sh12.1 million.

The management also factored in Sh695,420 for the cost of CCTV installation in the yet-to-be-constructed dormitory, with the 280 double-decker beds cost put at Sh4.1 million taking the figure to Sh21.6 million.

KEEP READING

 Police crack mystery of five dorms burnt in one school

 State won't rebuild school property destroyed in arson

 Rioting students? Not a problem for Mr Carey Francis

 11 students in court over attempted school arson

Each of the 2,200 students has been directed to pay ShSh9,823 on the reporting day to repair the dormitory. The first batch of students is expected back on Monday, November 15.

“The grand total of the damage is Sh21.6 million, divided by 2,200 students, will see each student pay Sh9,832,” the letter said.

Parents have also been directed to clear all outstanding Term Two fees.

School Principal Gerald Orina confirmed the statement was issued after the board meeting, and that the figures in the letter were correct.

"These figures came after our professional assessment of the burnt dormitory," he told The Standard on phone.

The students have been recalled and will start reporting on November 15, with the last batch checking in on November 25.

“Learning will resume in phases, Form Four students to report on November 15, their Form One counterparts on November 21, Form Two students to report on November 23, while Form Threes on November 25,” said the letter.

The school’s management said it will donate a mattress, two blankets and two bedsheets to the students, whose items were damaged by the fire.

A dormitory at the school that housed over 500 students went up in flames on November 6 after learners had left for morning preps.

There were no casualties reported during the 6am fire, whose cause was not immediately established.

Orina said the fire was put out with the assistance of the fire brigade from the Kakamega County Government.

After investigations, 16 students linked to the fire incident were arrested.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said last week that parents will fully bear the expenses of rebuilding classrooms and dormitories burnt down by students.

Magoha said the school fires, that have seen several institutions closed down, appears to be driven by a syndicate benefitting from the tragedies.

“Parents of the students shall build all those dormitories burned, full stop. The government will not pay a penny,” said Magoha.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

DEADLY SCHOOL FIRE: One student killed in dormitory fire, 71 injured, treated and discharged

11 boys perish and 12 others injured in Uganda school fire

Watu 10 wapoteza maisha yao na wengine wajeruhiwa kutokana na moto Uganda

Proportion of Kenyan adults fully vaccinated now at 7.2pc
On the Covid-19 situation today, 94 people have tested positive for the disease
Kericho herbalist denies killing foreign client
Ann Mosop, who appeared before presiding Judge Eric Ogola on Thursday, denied killing Maketh Kuany chol, a South Sudanese national on October 23, 2021

MOST READ

Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black
Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black

NAIROBI

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Police crack mystery of five dorms burnt in one school

By Robert Amalemba | 9 hours ago

Police crack mystery of five dorms burnt in one school
State won't rebuild school property destroyed in arson

By Peter Theuri | 17 hours ago

State won't rebuild school property destroyed in arson
State to blame for universities perennial salary crisis, VCs say

By Augustine Oduor | 17 hours ago

State to blame for universities perennial salary crisis, VCs say
Don’t admit students with no formal transfer requests, Govt. tells principals

By Winfrey Owino | 1 day ago

Don’t admit students with no formal transfer requests, Govt. tells principals

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC