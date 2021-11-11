Kakamega High School parents to pay Sh21.6m to repair burnt dorm

A burning dormitory at Kakamega High School that hosts over 500 students on November 6. [File, Standard]

Kakamega High School students will pay a total of Sh21.6 million to repair the damages incurred during November 6 fire that razed a dormitory.

In a letter to all parents dated November 11, the Sh21, 611,350 was reached after a board meeting on November 10.

According to the school’s management, the actual damage as per the assessment by the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Housing stands at Sh12.1 million.

The management also factored in Sh695,420 for the cost of CCTV installation in the yet-to-be-constructed dormitory, with the 280 double-decker beds cost put at Sh4.1 million taking the figure to Sh21.6 million.

Each of the 2,200 students has been directed to pay ShSh9,823 on the reporting day to repair the dormitory. The first batch of students is expected back on Monday, November 15.

“The grand total of the damage is Sh21.6 million, divided by 2,200 students, will see each student pay Sh9,832,” the letter said.

Parents have also been directed to clear all outstanding Term Two fees.

School Principal Gerald Orina confirmed the statement was issued after the board meeting, and that the figures in the letter were correct.

"These figures came after our professional assessment of the burnt dormitory," he told The Standard on phone.

The students have been recalled and will start reporting on November 15, with the last batch checking in on November 25.

“Learning will resume in phases, Form Four students to report on November 15, their Form One counterparts on November 21, Form Two students to report on November 23, while Form Threes on November 25,” said the letter.

The school’s management said it will donate a mattress, two blankets and two bedsheets to the students, whose items were damaged by the fire.

A dormitory at the school that housed over 500 students went up in flames on November 6 after learners had left for morning preps.

There were no casualties reported during the 6am fire, whose cause was not immediately established.

Orina said the fire was put out with the assistance of the fire brigade from the Kakamega County Government.

After investigations, 16 students linked to the fire incident were arrested.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said last week that parents will fully bear the expenses of rebuilding classrooms and dormitories burnt down by students.

Magoha said the school fires, that have seen several institutions closed down, appears to be driven by a syndicate benefitting from the tragedies.

“Parents of the students shall build all those dormitories burned, full stop. The government will not pay a penny,” said Magoha.

