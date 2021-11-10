Don’t admit students with no formal transfer requests, Govt. tells principals
EDUCATION
By Winfrey Owino
| November 10th 2021
The Government has warned secondary school principals against admitting students who are not formally transferred from their previous schools.
The Ministry of Education says the directive would help curb students’ indiscipline, which has led to the surge in arson cases reported in several schools across the country.
In a November 9 communication to all regional and county directors of Education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan asked principals to insist on formal release letters while admitting new continuing students.
“Ensure that all students involved in any form of indiscipline are not allowed to transfer to any other school. Therefore, no school should admit a student who has not been formally released by the previous school,” Dr Jwan said in the letter.
KEEP READING
CS challenges universities to be more innovative
Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha
Chiefs to supervise construction of new classrooms, says Matiang'i
Education CS George Magoha lays ground for 10,000 classrooms
The ministry also directed all secondary school boards of management to convene and share indiscipline resolutions with county directors of education.
“Schools should open up accessible channels of communication for adequate and seamless engagement with the learners, including mounting a proper mechanism for addressing grievances arising from students.”
The government said it won’t contribute even a shilling for repairs of school buildings damaged by rioting students.
“It must be noted that the ministry will not meet the cost of reconstructing destroyed school property arising from acts of arson,” said Dr Jwan in the statement, reiterating remarks made by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha last Monday.
“Let’s not pretend that we are burning a building because of stress from corona[virus]. That’s not true. The statistics show otherwise; that this madness started around 2016," he said during his evaluation of learning centres in Machakos.
At least 20 secondary schools have reported cases of arson, with most students in the institutions sent home indefinitely.
RELATED VIDEOS
Waziri wa elimu George Magoha adai mitihani ya kitaifa ya Kcse na Kcpe iko tayari na zitafanywa
CS Magoha: All schools will reopen fully on the 4th of January 2021
Will schools reopen? CS education, George Magoha receives report and issues presser | Full Video
Nyamira County to recover irregularly paid staff allowancesSome county employees are reported to have erroneously earned allocated themselves hefty allowances.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
Ntalami goes public on their breakup with Makena over alleged cheating
RELATIONSHIPS
- Why Kenya Airways is abbreviated as KQ and not KA
EXPLAINERS
- Wanted: DCI offers Sh10m bounty for five suspected terrorists
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Governor Mutua loses first round in property war against Lilian Nganga
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- Kericho accident leaves two dead, 30 injured
RIFT VALLEY
By Nikko Tanui
- Kimemia: Mt Kenya governors have not been coerced to support Raila
POLITICS