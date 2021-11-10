× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Don’t admit students with no formal transfer requests, Govt. tells principals

EDUCATION
By Winfrey Owino | November 10th 2021

Dr Julius Jwan sent a circular to Regional and County Education Directors. [File, Standard]

The Government has warned secondary school principals against admitting students who are not formally transferred from their previous schools.

The Ministry of Education says the directive would help curb students’ indiscipline, which has led to the surge in arson cases reported in several schools across the country.

In a November 9 communication to all regional and county directors of Education, Basic Education Principal Secretary Dr Julius Jwan asked principals to insist on formal release letters while admitting new continuing students.

“Ensure that all students involved in any form of indiscipline are not allowed to transfer to any other school. Therefore, no school should admit a student who has not been formally released by the previous school,” Dr Jwan said in the letter.

KEEP READING

 CS challenges universities to be more innovative

 Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha

 Chiefs to supervise construction of new classrooms, says Matiang'i

 Education CS George Magoha lays ground for 10,000 classrooms

The ministry also directed all secondary school boards of management to convene and share indiscipline resolutions with county directors of education.

“Schools should open up accessible channels of communication for adequate and seamless engagement with the learners, including mounting a proper mechanism for addressing grievances arising from students.”

The government said it won’t contribute even a shilling for repairs of school buildings damaged by rioting students.

“It must be noted that the ministry will not meet the cost of reconstructing destroyed school property arising from acts of arson,” said Dr Jwan in the statement, reiterating remarks made by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha last Monday.

“Let’s not pretend that we are burning a building because of stress from corona[virus]. That’s not true. The statistics show otherwise; that this madness started around 2016," he said during his evaluation of learning centres in Machakos.

At least 20 secondary schools have reported cases of arson, with most students in the institutions sent home indefinitely.

Nyamira County to recover irregularly paid staff allowances
Some county employees are reported to have erroneously earned allocated themselves hefty allowances.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

