× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Implementation of CBC requires more tact, patience and sobriety

EDUCATION
By Agumba Ndaloh | October 8th 2021

Ms Evaline Ogesa, a teacher at Shauri Yako Primary school in Homa Bay town teaches grade four pupils agriculture on January 10, 2020. [James Omoro,Standard]

The implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) in the country has been met with criticisms from several quarters.

This is quite healthy since it is beneficial to the policymakers in charge of monitoring the implementation process.

It is prudent that data should be collected and used to improve the curriculum.

The world over, changes in the education sector are never welcomed.

KEEP READING

 Raila Odinga backs CS Magoha on CBC rollout

 Treasury on the spot over CBC funds delay

 54-year-old blind, diabetic teacher who still loves changing children's lives

 Agency wants ministry to fully fund teachers' training on CBC

Those in charge of the process have always been treated to both progressive and at times, quite bizarre contributions from stakeholders.

However, our greatest problem is that when it comes to education issues, everybody is an expert.

This is where we find ourselves with the CBC.

Is there something untoward or adversely wrong with how we have implemented our curriculum? I doubt.

Hiccups are healthy

What we have are just hiccups that can easily be sorted out by those in the orbit of the implementation process.

They don’t warrant throwing the baby with the bathwater.

We have been treated to these loud and useful noises because all the previous changes in our education system and curriculum were made under authoritarian environments.

Nobody dared to question government policies.

Today, we are in a totally different environment.

So let’s enjoy the dance as we tread carefully not to break our legs.

Implementation is one of the trickiest parts of the curriculum development process.

It demands tact, patience and sobriety from stakeholders.

Any miss-step made may render the whole process entropy.

We are lucky the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development has developed quite a progressive curriculum. The Competency-based curriculum is the way to go.

In our CBC, some innovations have been brought into the curriculum, thus making it be an improvement over many other similar curricula.

Other than the 21st-century skills that are espoused in our curriculum, we also have parental empowerment and engagement, pertinent and contemporary issues, core values, community service learning and non-formal activities that promote learning.

These are unique to our curriculum.

What is required to make this curriculum succeed is un-divided support from all the stakeholders.

Let the government finance the implementation process as the rest of us give it the much-needed support.

We should guard against dragging CBC in our murky politics of 2022.

Poking holes in the curriculum and how it is being implemented is quite healthy.

The problem is where we want to dismiss the whole curriculum as being inimical to the needs of the 21st century Kenyan child.

CBC is good for the country and even if it has failed in some countries, that does not mean it will fail here.

This curriculum has equally been a success story in many other countries.

We should be patient as the government rolls it in the country.

However, it is incumbent upon the government to provide the much-needed finance for infrastructural development, teacher re-tooling and instructional resources.

Nowhere in the world have we had a cheap curriculum.

Curriculum development and implementation is often an expensive undertaking.

It requires huge financial investment.

Policymakers equally need to listen to the views of all the stakeholders and incorporate their views.

Studied well, the data can be used to improve the curriculum.

At least, KICD has already hinted at this. We have made the black box of the implementation to be opened.

Mutual adaptation

In equal measure, it should give room to both fidelity and mutual adaptation in the implementation process.

This can only be achieved where re-skilling and up-skilling of teachers have been made.

Unfortunately, this remains the black horse in the implementation process.

We have totally failed to make use of Prof Erica McWilliam’s advice that today’s teacher is neither a sage on stage nor the guide on the side, but a meddler in the middle of our teacher re-tooling programme in the CBC.

Conceptualising curriculum change as part and parcel of system reforms makes us look at the sustainability element in any educational innovation.

Every effort should be channeled to making our new curriculum succeed.

Currently, our curriculum has all the hallmarks of successful implementation except for teacher re-tooling and infrastructural development, which can be addressed.

We can also up-scale our strategies in the following critical areas; resource support, feedback mechanisms and user participation.

Our behaviour and beliefs equally require re-examining.

They should focus on making the curriculum succeed.

Let the CBC enjoy a broader base of support, continuity of leadership, professional development and improvement of pupil learning.

All these demands patience and sobriety from stakeholders.

Dr Agumba Ndaloh teaches at Koitaleel Samoei University College. [email protected]

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

New Sports Curriculum: Gov't launches physical education and sports policy in accordance with CBC

Serikali yazindua sera mpya ya elimu ya mazoezi kwa mujibu wa kanuni za utekelezaji wa mtaala wa CBC

Grade 5 Rollout: Teachers attend training on the CBC competency-based curriculum

Counties should emulate Vihiga on technology
In a bid to perhaps encourage the adoption of technology by counties, the law requires them to use spatial information technology.
2022: Why a Raila Odinga presidency seems to please the universe
Patterns, sequences and trends of Kenya’s politics seem to be moving in the opposite direction to Ruto’s quest, and there are reasons.

MOST READ

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

By Caroline Chebet | 19 hours ago

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Youth need personal branding to make it in tough labour market and world of business

By Antoney Luvinzu | 1 day ago

Youth need personal branding to make it in tough labour market and world of business
Deal opens door for girls to join automotive engineering field

By Peterson Githaiga | 1 day ago

Deal opens door for girls to join automotive engineering field
Raila Odinga backs CS Magoha on CBC rollout

By Kevine Omollo | 1 day ago

Raila Odinga backs CS Magoha on CBC rollout

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC