Former USIU-Africa VC Freida Brown reappointed
EDUCATION
By Augustine Oduor | August 3rd 2021
Former the United States International University of Africa (USIU) Vice-Chancellor Freida Brown has been reappointed to the office in acting capacity following the retirement of her successor.
Prof Paul Tiyambe Zeleza, a Malawian don, was appointed vice-chancellor in 2016, taking over from Prof Brown who had served the university for 21 years.
Communication from USIU Council chairperson Kris Senanu said Prof Brown has been appointed acting VC as search for substantive office holder kicks off.
Senanu said Prof Brown, who will start work from August 16, will hold the position for the next nine months.
KEEP READING
Nyeri residents unaware of plans to remove Baden-Powell statue in UK
Varsity in pact to boost film studies
“She is excited to return to the university and Kenya to see first-hand the enhancements made but, crucially, to provide a steady hand of support and expertise as we undertake this important transition in leadership,” said Senanu.
The Standard has learnt that there is unease over the return of the former VC, with some members of the university community saying officials presently holding management positions should have been considered for the top job.
In his statement dated August 2, Senanu acknowledged the growing anxiety among members of the university community on the fate of the institution's future.
“The university council understands that there may be many questions around the future of the university and that since we are still addressing the post-Covid difficulties that have caused many universities to shut down, this challenging time may create some anxiety within the community,” said Senanu.
He said the university council will host virtual meetings where questions can be asked and anxieties alleviated.
“It will also give the council the opportunity to hear your ideas on the criteria you think we should have in mind as we begin the new VC search,” said Senanu.
Senanu, however, said the council was confident that Prof Brown would provide the university with the much-needed continuity to ensure it remains an institution of academic excellence.
Prof Brown is credited for resolving the university's debt crisis through prudential financial management and spearheaded the purchase of additional 60 acres, thereby meeting the minimum land requirement for accreditation.
He said transition preparations are underway and a recruitment firm had been contracted to assist in the search of a new VC.
Senanu said recruitment of a substantive VC will be rigorous.
"The search will be an extremely intense process and is anticipated to last approximately 6 to 9 months. We will do our best to have new leadership on board as early as possible in 2022,” said Senanu.
RELATED VIDEOS
KTN Newsdesk Full bulletin, 23rd August 2015
CORD leader Raila Odinga encourages Africans to develop Africa at the 37th USIU graduation
USIU students give donations to Children at the Solidarity Child rescue Centre in Kasarani
FKF Premier League: Kipkirui on target as Nairobi City Stars cage troubled LeopardsFormer Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui scored the winner as Nairobi City Stars narrowly defeated AFC Leopards 2-1 in a tight midweek Football Keny
Bishop Locati murder: Priest who killed bishop sentenced to 12 years in jailGuyo had initially been sentenced to death for the murder of father Lucati and was later sentenced to life imprisonment on appeal.
OLYMPICS
Olympics: 5,000m runner Kimeli sails through to final, believes 2021 could be his year to deliver
STANDARD
- Syombua exit in 400m heats as Botswana’s Montsho calls it a day on the track
STANDARD
- Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th
STANDARD
- Our faith looks up to thee 1,500m Olympic gold medallist Faith Chepngetich
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS