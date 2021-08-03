× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
OLYMPICS
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Former USIU-Africa VC Freida Brown reappointed

EDUCATION
By Augustine Oduor | August 3rd 2021

Former USIU-Africa VC Freida Brown. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Former the United States International University of Africa (USIU) Vice-Chancellor Freida Brown has been reappointed to the office in acting capacity following the retirement of her successor.

Prof Paul Tiyambe Zeleza, a Malawian don, was appointed vice-chancellor in 2016, taking over from Prof Brown who had served the university for 21 years.

Communication from USIU Council chairperson Kris Senanu said Prof Brown has been appointed acting VC as search for substantive office holder kicks off.

Senanu said Prof Brown, who will start work from August 16, will hold the position for the next nine months.

KEEP READING

 Sh6.2b to aid needy students

 Nyeri residents unaware of plans to remove Baden-Powell statue in UK

 Varsity in pact to boost film studies

 Standard Group drawn in Group E

“She is excited to return to the university and Kenya to see first-hand the enhancements made but, crucially, to provide a steady hand of support and expertise as we undertake this important transition in leadership,” said Senanu.

Former USIU-Africa VC Freida Brown. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Standard has learnt that there is unease over the return of the former VC, with some members of the university community saying officials presently holding management positions should have been considered for the top job.

In his statement dated August 2, Senanu acknowledged the growing anxiety among members of the university community on the fate of the institution's future.

“The university council understands that there may be many questions around the future of the university and that since we are still addressing the post-Covid difficulties that have caused many universities to shut down, this challenging time may create some anxiety within the community,” said Senanu.

He said the university council will host virtual meetings where questions can be asked and anxieties alleviated.

“It will also give the council the opportunity to hear your ideas on the criteria you think we should have in mind as we begin the new VC search,” said Senanu.

Senanu, however, said the council was confident that Prof Brown would provide the university with the much-needed continuity to ensure it remains an institution of academic excellence.

Former USIU-Africa VC Freida Brown. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Prof Brown is credited for resolving the university's debt crisis through prudential financial management and spearheaded the purchase of additional 60 acres, thereby meeting the minimum land requirement for accreditation.

He said transition preparations are underway and a recruitment firm had been contracted to assist in the search of a new VC.

Senanu said recruitment of a substantive VC will be rigorous.

"The search will be an extremely intense process and is anticipated to last approximately 6 to 9 months. We will do our best to have new leadership on board as early as possible in 2022,” said Senanu.

RELATED VIDEOS

KTN Newsdesk Full bulletin, 23rd August 2015

CORD leader Raila Odinga encourages Africans to develop Africa at the 37th USIU graduation

USIU students give donations to Children at the Solidarity Child rescue Centre in Kasarani

Share this story
FKF Premier League: Kipkirui on target as Nairobi City Stars cage troubled Leopards
Former Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui scored the winner as Nairobi City Stars narrowly defeated AFC Leopards 2-1 in a tight midweek Football Keny
Bishop Locati murder: Priest who killed bishop sentenced to 12 years in jail
Guyo had initially been sentenced to death for the murder of father Lucati and was later sentenced to life imprisonment on appeal.

OLYMPICS

Olympics: 5,000m runner Kimeli sails through to final, believes 2021 could be his year to deliver
Olympics: 5,000m runner Kimeli sails through to final, believes 2021 could be his year to deliver

STANDARD

By Bismarck Mutahi and Riobinson Okenye in Tokyo

MOST READ

Missing student found dead at university grounds
Missing student found dead at university grounds

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi, Robert Kiplagat and James Omoro

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Meet university students behind Kenya’s budding space race

By Peter Muiruri | 4 hours ago

Meet university students behind Kenya’s budding space race
Standoff at Nakuru college over suspended exams

By Kennedy Gachuhi | 8 hours ago

Standoff at Nakuru college over suspended exams
MPs angered by CS Magoha’s decision on school buses

By Edwin Nyarangi | 10 hours ago

MPs angered by CS Magoha’s decision on school buses
Form One admission: Chaos, congestion in rush for places

By Standard Team | 10 hours ago

Form One admission: Chaos, congestion in rush for places

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC