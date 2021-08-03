Standoff at Nakuru college over suspended exams as students fault school
EDUCATION
By Kennedy Gachuhi | August 3rd 2021
Students of Bahati Institute of Business and Administration Studies were yesterday embroiled in a bitter exchange with the administration over suspended exams.
Thomas Mwaura, the institute's principal, was at pains to explain contents of a leaked email that revealed his role in the suspension of the exams.
Learners had turned up for their exams yesterday morning only to learn that the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) had not listed them for the tests.
Led by the students’ council president Barrack Lekupe, the learners marched to the administration block demanding answers.
KEEP READING
Focus on national exams as Magoha, team in UK
Candidates can still do their exams in January
Take calculated risk and let candidates back into class
“It is heartbreaking that we came ready for exams only to be told the institution had not booked the exams for us. The reasons given are not valid and are an injustice to us,” said Lekupe.
An email seen by The Standard and addressed to Knec indicated that the institution and learners were not ready for the exams.
“This is to inform you that our institution will not be in a position to sit the Knec business July 2021 series. This is due to absenteeism and non-payment of fees by our students,” the mail dated July 25 read in part.
“Most of our students failed to report back and were not able to honour the school commitment,” Mwaura further wrote.
The learners, however, questioned the move by the institute, noting that majority of them had already paid their tuition and examination fees.
“The school should have booked exams for those who don’t owe it a coin. It is unfair for them to punish the entire school because of a few people,” said Lekupe.
The students disputed claims of absenteeism, saying they had enough proof of having attended lessons in full.
“The issue of us not being present is a scapegoat. We have copies of our attendance sheets for the entire period in question,” said Lekupe.
Defending his move, Mwaura, who admitted sending an email to Knec for suspension of the exams, said there were more reasons behind his decision.
“Knec has introduced new guidelines which include course and project work. The students have not completed them to be in compliance with the new regulations,” said Mwaura.
But the students could hear none of the principal’s explanations, noting that some of them recently concluded their projects and submitted them.
“It is unfortunate that the students had to go searching for computers elsewhere to do their projects. Computers at the institution failed since last year and were not repaired,” said Margaret Njeri, another student.
Zachary Mwaniki explained that the school had failed to get enough teachers to facilitate their learning.
“We are nearly 300 students with only three tutors who have to teach four different units. We have to make extra effort to study some units, which have no tutors yet we pay fees in full,” said Benson Muiga.
The students were evicted from the institute, with Mwaura directing them to report back in November when the next exams shall be administered.
RELATED VIDEOS
Matiang'i appolgises for major irregularities in the 2015 KCSE examiniations
Here is the list of some of the top scorers in the 2015 KCSE exams
2015 KCPE top performers honored in Mombasa for exemplary performance in the national exams
Gor Mahia appoint former Southampton player Harrisonas as their new head coachRecord Kenyan champions Gor Mahia has appointed Mark Harrison as the new head coach.
Wazito eye top four as AFC Leopards match remains doubtfulWazito FC will be seeking to get into the top four when they face Bidco United at Thika Stadium in one of the three mid-week FKF Premier League matche
OLYMPICS
Olympics: Syombua fails to qualify for semi-finals of women’s 400m, finishes 5th
STANDARD
- Our faith looks up to thee 1,500m Olympic gold medallist Faith Chepngetich
STANDARD
- Steeplechase 41-year rule gone in a flash
STANDARD
- Brewer, not national Olympics body, owns 'Team Kenya'
STANDARD
MOST READ
Missing student found dead at university grounds
NATIONAL
- Raila agrees to share political party billions with Wiper, other parties
POLITICS
- Unknown people were tracking Wycliffe Omwenga
NATIONAL
- Fanfare as Raila meets musicians
NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru
- Letter from Ithanga: Murang’a’s unexploited agricultural Canaan
XN IRAKI
By XN Iraki
- The four options for Kalonzo in 2022 succession
POLITICS