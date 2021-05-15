× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
New progression system will not leave out E graders - Kilemi Mwiria

EDUCATION
By Augustine Oduor | May 15th 2021
Dr Kilemi Mwiria during a church service at Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) in Kasarani, Nairobi, May 26, 2019. [David Njaaga, Standard]

About 604,021 candidates, who sat the 2020 KCSE exam but failed to get minimum university entry qualification of Grade C+, have been assured of academic progression.

Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) chair Dr Kilemi Mwiria said the candidates have many training opportunities lined up for them.

“The KNQA allows candidates to progress to the next level,” said Dr Mwiria.

An analysis of the KCSE exam results indicates 143,140 candidates scored Grade C+ and above.

 But Dr Mwiria said the remaining candidates are eligible to join Technical and Vocation Education Training (TVET) institutions, teacher training colleges, medical training colleges and other tertiary learning institutions to undertake various courses.

 Dilemma of choosing a career after high school

 State needs Sh65b to fully fund post-KCSE transition

 Twins beat the odds to score impressive 'B'

 Are grades the sole determinant for success in life?

Dr Mwiria, a former Higher Education, Science and Technology assistant minister, said KNQA Regulations 2018 allow learners who scored E in Form Four to study up to doctorate level.

Such learners, he said, must start with an artisan certificate taking six months and worth a minimum of 60 credit value which will allow progress to the next level.

The regulations also provide that those studying for diplomas must have a C- grade in KCSE or its equivalent as determined by the authority, a certificate of experiential learning issued by the authority or on completion of a certificate.

The course takes two years with 240 credits while those taking a craft certificate course are required to have a D (plain) in KCSE and have to study for one year, earning a minimum of 120 credits.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Pacha wa Kakamega wafaulu katika mtihani wa KCSE 2020, walitambulika sana baada ya kupatana

Miamba Waangushwa: Ushindani mkali wawatoa kijasho 2020 shule bora zilizokosa kutamba KCSE

Against All Odds: The story of two candidates who performed well in the KCSE exam despite challenges

State needs Sh65b to fully fund post-KCSE transition
Helb warns it may reduce financing for learners unless it gets more money from National Treasury and loans recoveries improve.
Shock as children walk in on 'cheating' mum
The woman’s spouse said he was away from home when the incident occurred.

BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board
BBI: Uhuru, Raila back to drawing board

POLITICS

By Special Correspondent

.
Dilemma of choosing a career after high school

By Mercy Adhiambo | 53 minutes ago

Dilemma of choosing a career after high school
State needs Sh65b to fully fund post-KCSE transition

By Augustine Oduor | 1 hour ago

State needs Sh65b to fully fund post-KCSE transition
Twins beat the odds to score impressive ‘B’

By John S Shilitsa | 4 hours ago

Twins beat the odds to score impressive ‘B’
Wilson Sossion's woes in KNUT deepens

By Fred Kibor and Niko Tanui | 13 hours ago

Wilson Sossion's woes in KNUT deepens

