How to check for 2020 KCSE results
EDUCATION
By Jael Mboga | May 10th 2021
Candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam can check their results online.
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the candidates should collect their results from their respective examination centres.
Individual candidate's results can be accessed by sending a candidate’s index number followed by the initials “KCSE” through a SMS to 20076.
The service was available immediately after Magoha's address at Mtihani House.
President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, received results of the examinations ahead of their release to the public.
The results were presented to the Head of State by CS George at a briefing attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Early Learning and Basic Education PS Dr Julius Jwan, and TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia with her KNEC counterpart Mercy Karogo.
President Kenyatta congratulated the 2020 KCSE candidates for a great performance, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.
He thanked the education sector stakeholders for the smooth administration of the examinations.
At the same event, the President witnessed the swearing in of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms within the Ministry of Education.
The Head of State expressed confidence in Prof Chege's ability to steer the ongoing rollout of the new curriculum.
“You have been at the forefront in the development of this curriculum. You know what needs to be done," the President tasked Prof Chege.
