× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to check for 2020 KCSE results

EDUCATION
By Jael Mboga | May 10th 2021

Candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam can check their results online.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the candidates should collect their results from their respective examination centres.

Individual candidate's results can be accessed by sending a candidate’s index number followed by the initials “KCSE” through a SMS to 20076.

The service was available immediately after Magoha's address at Mtihani House.

KEEP READING

 Magoha: 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery

 Simiyu Wanjala of Muranga High School tops KCSE 2020 (List)

 Grade Five books for special needs

 Teachers marking 2020 KCSE down tools

President Uhuru Kenyatta today at State House, Nairobi, received results of the examinations ahead of their release to the public.

The results were presented to the Head of State by CS George at a briefing attended by Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua, Early Learning and Basic Education PS Dr Julius Jwan, and TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia with her KNEC counterpart Mercy Karogo.

President Kenyatta congratulated the 2020 KCSE candidates for a great performance, despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

Take a quick survey and help us improve our website!

Take a survey

He thanked the education sector stakeholders for the smooth administration of the examinations.

At the same event, the President witnessed the swearing in of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms within the Ministry of Education.

The Head of State expressed confidence in Prof Chege's ability to steer the ongoing rollout of the new curriculum.

“You have been at the forefront in the development of this curriculum. You know what needs to be done," the President tasked Prof Chege.

RELATED VIDEOS

Marry school children at your own risk, CS Magoha warns men | #KCSE2019

CS Magoha insists yet again that new curriculum must be rolled out in 2020 | #KCSE2019

Little known schools in North Rift region produce 30 of the top 100 KCPE performers

Share this story
Robben bursts into tears after emotional comeback for boyhood club [Photos]
The Dutch winger retired in 2019 after winning his eighth Bundesliga title...
Gender parity realised in 2020 KCSE results, almost
Out of the over 747,161 students who sat the exam, 366,834 of them were girls and 380, 327 boys.

MOST READ

Family, church mourn family of five killed in car accident
Family, church mourn family of five killed in car accident

COUNTIES

By Philip Mwakio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Magoha: 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery

By Jael Mboga | 48 minutes ago

Magoha: 652 KCSE pregnant candidates took exam in hospital after delivery
Simiyu Wanjala of Muranga High School tops KCSE 2020 (List)

By Jael Mboga | 1 hour ago

Simiyu Wanjala of Muranga High School tops KCSE 2020 (List)
President Kenyatta receives KCSE results

By PSCU | 3 hours ago

President Kenyatta receives KCSE results
It’s back to school as KCSE exams results anxiety grows

By Augustine Oduor | 6 hours ago

It’s back to school as KCSE exams results anxiety grows

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC