×
× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

EACC trains school integrity patrons

By Augustine Oduor | February 11th 2021 at 11:08:09 GMT +0300

The objective of the programme is to influence behaviour change within schools.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has trained one hundred teachers in select schools across the country on best management practices for their respective integrity clubs.

The clubs, which mainly target the youth, are instrumental in uniting young learners in the promotion of ethics, integrity and good governance through debates, arts, culture, sports and other activities.

The objective of the programme is to influence behaviour change within schools so that integrity becomes implicit in its culture and emulated by all learners.

The Integrity Club movement was established by EACC to enable learners pursue integrity and ethics as the foundations of their lives. EACC has so far trained 408 patrons from various counties.

Read More

The agency launched the establishment of the Club in 2010 after Ministry of Education issued a directive through a circular in 2011 that all learning institutions establish Integrity Clubs.

The training, which was conducted online targeted patrons of both primary and secondary schools.

Some 100 patrons from Nairobi, Kilifi, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Makueni, Isiolo, Nyeri, Garissa, Bomet, Siaya, Bungoma and Nyamira counties were trained.

Teachers Service Commission  (TSC) acting Deputy Director Ms Julie Ogoye said timing of the training is right, given that schools are facing challenges particularly incidents of students unrest.

“There is need for stakeholders to initiate programmes to mitigate the vices and be role models that students would wish to emulate,” said Ms Ogoye.

She said promotion of a culture of hard work with integrity and encouraging unwavering compliance to stipulated regulations should also be championed.

“TSC recognizes and appreciates measures put in place to inculcate values among the youth in all formal institutions of learning so as to nurture good character and prevent corruption. I trust this is one of the key roles of Integrity Club Patrons,” said Ms Ogoye

During the training, EACC Commissioner Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim called on the patrons to continue being role models in their respective schools and act beyond the call of duty for societal good.

“Improved personal integrity will lay a firm foundation for societal prosperity that will enable us achieve the aspirations of Chapter Six of the Constitution, to develop honest, effective and accountable leaders and public officers, said Dr Maalim.

The Integrity Club Patrons Forum is aimed at providing opportunities for the managers of the various clubs to gain new skills, share and learn best practices from each other and deliberate on ways to propel the Clubs to the next level.

The journey to achieving the critical milestones, he added starts with the teachers and patrons before it is cascaded to the learners. “Modelling is a powerful tool in behaviour change and so we are investing in you as champions of integrity in order to positively influence learners,” Dr Maalim said.

Related Topics
EACC Intergrity Patrons Intergrity Club
Share this story
Previous article
Safaricom returns Sh18.029 billion to shareholders
Next article
Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-0 in WSL

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

EACC clears Treasury in loss of Sh2.4 billion Telkom stake
EACC clears Treasury in loss of Sh2.4 billion Telkom stake

LATEST STORIES

Absa to invest Sh1.6 billion in technology
Absa to invest Sh1.6 billion in technology

CHECKPOINT

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?

6 days ago

Vaccine passports: Path back to normality or problem in the making?
Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

19 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

23 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

THE STANDARD INSIDER

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

MPs spend Sh90m to fight Senate on laws

Moses Nyamori and Roselyne Obala 4 hours ago
Why teachers are new power gurus

Why teachers are new power gurus

Augustine Oduor 12 hours ago
MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

MP allied to DP write to Mutyambai over Ruto's security

Standard Team 12 hours ago
EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

EAPCC boss fired amid board split rumour

Frankline Sunday 12 hours ago

More stories

Boost for curriculum reforms as Uhuru unveils new State Department to midwife CBC

By PSCU
Boost for curriculum reforms as Uhuru unveils new State Department to midwife CBC

Learners to know fate of KCPE exams today

By Augustine Oduor
Learners to know fate of KCPE exams today

Helb cash to benefit maritime students

By Philip Mwakio
Helb cash to benefit maritime students

State puts measures in place to curb damage in schools during unrest

By James Omoro
State puts measures in place to curb damage in schools during unrest

Thousands of non-teaching staff in varsities to be laid off

By Bernard Sanga
Thousands of non-teaching staff in varsities to be laid off

Learners need emotional support more than ever

By Jenny Coetzee and Angelica Ouya
Learners need emotional support more than ever

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.