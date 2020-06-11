×
× Digital News Videos Weird News Health & Science Sunday Magazine Lifestyle Opinion Education Columns Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Special Reports Fact Check E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Weird News
Health & Science
Sunday Magazine
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columns
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Special Reports
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

University demotes DVC at the centre of succession intrigues

By Augustine Oduor | October 8th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Prof Madara Ogot. University of Nairobi council says the don assumed powers of firing and hiring. [File, Standard]

A memo that a top University of Nairobi lecturer sent out as tension peaked following the appointment of Stephen Kiama as vice chancellor has returned to haunt him.

Prof Madara Ogot, who until recently was the deputy vice chancellor research, innovation and enterprise, has been sent back to the classroom -to teach- after the council asked him to step down.

The council appointed Prof Horace Ochanda to replace him.

Immediately Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha revoked the appointment of Prof Kiama as VC in January, Prof Ogot, then acting deputy vice chancellor finance, planning and development, sent out a memo, informing the staff of the development.

Read More

Memo to staff

“This is to inform the university community that Magoha has revoked the appointment of Prof Kiama as VC University of Nairobi and appointed Prof Isaac Mbeche as VC in acting capacity until the process of recruiting a substantive VC is completed,” read the memo in part

Ogot, in the memo dated January 18, also communicated cancellation of the planned installation of Kiama as VC and his subsequent redeployment.

Just hours after the memo, Kiama also released another communiqué.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my appointment as the lawfully and validly appointed VC of University of Nairobi still subsists. As such, I continue in diligent service as your VC and remain available to you all for guidance and direction,” said Kiama.

And to further assert his authority, Kiama released another circular­ – within hours of his earlier communication – giving direction to all university stakeholders and partners.

“Any resolutions originating from any other university organs, which by statue are chaired by the VC, if chaired by a person other than the legally appointed VC or any other person expressly authorised by him in writing, similarly will not be binding,” said Kiama.

Communication from UoN reveals the university council asked Ogot to step down after he was found to have arrogated himself powers of the council.

“The council found that he assumed powers of firing and hiring which is not in his domain. After an elaborate disciplinary process, he was asked to step down. But he is still staff of the university,” said John Orindi, university director of corporate affairs.

Mr Orindi said that during the disciplinary hearings, Ogot said he was directed by the university management board to make the announcement.

“But the board said it did not issue any such orders and so he was found guilty of the charges. After the disciplinary process went through, he was asked to step down,” said Orindi.

Ogot told The Standard yesterday that he was still an employee of the university and would go back to teaching.

“I am a professor of mechanical engineering and I am back to the classroom to teach. I cannot comment further than that,” said Ogot.

Kiama yesterday declined to comment on the matter, saying that Ogot can speak for himself.

“I only speak about institutional issues but that is a personal problem which I cannot comment on,” said Kiama.

During the recruitment for a VC, Ogot emerged second in the interviews. The successful candidate was to replace Prof Peter Mbithi whose term had expired.

The council ranked Kiama top with 82.4 per cent followed by Ogot with 81.2 per cent.

Prof Kameri Mbote was third with 80.2 per cent, Prof Isaac Mbeche scored 79.1 per cent, Prof Elijah Omwenga 77.0 per cent, Prof Lucas Shebairo 75 per cent and Prof Benard Njoroge 73 per cent.

Soon after he took office, Kiama announced the retirement of Mbeche as deputy vice chancellor finance, planning and development.

Prof Mbeche dissolved the university council headed by Dr Julia Ojiambo, arguing that it had erred in making Kiama VC without consultation and input from President Uhuru Kenyatta. The council contested the move in court and was granted stay orders.

The VC’s recruitment at the premier university exposed power play and bad blood among senior staff.

Polarise staff

It was another display of the push-and-pull that ensues after every recruitment process for VCs and DVCs in public universities.

These contests often draw in students and political leaders, and also polarise staff and compromise quest for quality education.

And in most cases, at the centre of the fights have been decisions delivered by  university councils. In some cases it has been the unprofessional conduct among some members, leading to interview results being leaked even before the process is complete.

But this was not the only row that followed appointments at the premier university.

After Mbithi was appointed VC on January 6, 2015, a row ensued between him and Bernard Njoroge who was appointed DVC finance and administration.

Prof Njoroge accused the vice chancellor of undermining his office in a protracted battle that dragged in court and saw the council weigh in heavily.

A year later, the council then chaired by Idle Omar Farah sacked Prof Njoroge citing insubordination. Prof Jacob Kaimenyi was the Education Cabinet secretary at the time.

And when Amina Mohammed took over the Ministry of Education, another row ensured over the appointment of DVCs.

Amina overturned appointment of those proposed by the council that was chaired by Prof Ojiambo.

The council had recommended Mbeche be appointed DVC finance, planning and development.

It also recommended Kiama for DVC human resources and administration and Ogot for DVC research, production and extension.

Prof Julius Ogengo was recommended for DVC academic affairs.

In her decision, Amina appointed Prof Jama Mohamud as the new DVC finance, planning and development and Prof Julius Ogeng’o the academic affairs DVC.

The Standard has established that changing laws governing universities is the solution to the unending rows dogging appointments that have reduced institutions of higher learning to supremacy battle grounds.

New loopholes

It is now clear that the move to trim the powers of university councils in 2018 -through amendment to the Universities Act- created new loopholes that must be addressed.

Under the new law, the critical function of recruiting vice chancellors and deputy vice chancellors was moved to Public Service Commission.

However, Section 39 of the same Act that empowers the Cabinet secretary to appoint vice chancellors was not amended.

This means that university councils and the Cabinet secretary occasionally cite sections of the same Act that serve their convenience. The Act, as amended, also created a lacuna by not defining what constitutes consultation.

Related Topics
University of Nairobi Stephen Kiama Madara Ogot Horace Ochanda
Share this story
Previous article
Explain how you got Sh202M or we take it, State tells MP
Next article
Bitter taste in tea bonus that has kept farmers off plucking

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

UoN comes top among East African varsities
UoN comes top among East African varsities

LATEST STORIES

Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen
Fees shocker awaits parents as schools reopen

CHECKPOINT

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block sch...

12 hours ago

Fact-check: Okiya Omtatah has not gone to court to block school reopening
No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister

1 day ago

No, President Kagame has not appointed 19-year-old minister
Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto

9 days ago

Fact Check: Photo of Kenya Sex Workers Alliance thanking Ruto
Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

12 days ago

Reopening: Do economic needs outweigh concern about catching virus?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Is London Marathon runner up Kipchumba the next road king?

Is London Marathon runner up Kipchumba the next road king?
Stephen Rutto and Jonathan Komen 1 hour ago
How to earn customer loyalty

How to earn customer loyalty
Pauline Muindi 14 hours ago
Creative ways to boost your sales online

Creative ways to boost your sales online

Winnie Makena 15 hours ago
When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship

When job loss pushes you into into entrepreneurship
Peter Muiruri 16 hours ago

Read More

Why learners had to be sent back to class

Education

Why learners had to be sent back to class

Why learners had to be sent back to class

Magoha unveils crash plan to salvage lost school time

Education

Magoha unveils crash plan to salvage lost school time

Magoha unveils crash plan to salvage lost school time

University sacks 350

Education

University sacks 350

University sacks 350

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.