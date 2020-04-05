';
CS Magoha chairs crisis meeting for reopening schools

By Judah Ben-Hur and Japheth Ogila | September 14th 2020 at 09:41:36 GMT +0300

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha. [File, Standard]
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is expected to chair of stakeholders in the education sector to brainstorm on dates and preparations for the reopening of schools.  

The meeting, which the CS planned for on September 7 is expected to bring on board all stakeholders to discuss crucial steps to reopen schools before the year ends.

Parents and headteachers who spoke with the Sunday Standard have expressed their optimism that it is still possible to have the 1.8 million KCPE and KCSE candidates recover lost time and prepare for national examinations early next year.

This comes at a time when the coronavirus cases continue to plummet, making Kenya 4 days away from reaching a 14-day-straight positivity rate of under 5 per cent which will mean the curve will have been flattened.

As part of the preparations for the reopening, the government also set up Sh1.9 billion form the making of desks for primary secondary schools. The government will be spending Sh3,800 per desk and will use Sh1 billion for the furniture in secondary and Sh900 million for primary schools respectively.

During an intergovernmental virtual summit, which was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Magoha also revealed that the government had plans to buy masks for learners and that would cost Sh35 per pair of re-washable masks. But he cautioned that it would cost a lot of money to mask all the learners when schools reopen.
Besides these are Sh15.4 billion expected to help secondary schools to step up the preparation process as well as the recruitment of 10,000 teachers by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to bridge the gap.

Last week Tuesday CS Magoha bashed the media claiming that he had been portrayed as indecisive after changing his position on the reopening of schools. Initially, the CS had hinted that schools would open in January 2021, but after the Covid-19 cases dropped; he said that schools could possibly open in November 2020.

“We will not open (schools) in November. The fourth estate has continued religiously to write what I have not said. The opening of school will be in January 2021, but it will also depend on how the virus behaves and the ability of the schools to comply with some things,” he said.

Speaking in Kitiui where he visited the Kitui County Textile Centre on that day, Magoha emphasised that learning institutions will have to conform to the health safety protocols to avert any possibility of the spread of the virus.
“This is going to be a challenge. The more reason we should make sure masks are made of the right material and that they are of good size,” said Magoha.

Schools will also be required to erect tents and convert additional spaces like sheds to be able to be used as classes and boarding areas as the government sprints for the January reopening. Boarding schools will be required to convert their spacious dining halls into dormitories to create additional space for learners.

Schools have also been directed to use the maintenance and improvement vote head received during this year’s First Term to improve facilities. Each institution received about Sh4,000 per student, and it has emerged that some schools have already had their projects approved to start.

Even though such extensive plans have been put down by the government to facilitate school reopening, school heads have expressed their frustration in not receiving the share of sh13.3 billion pledged to undertake hygiene and social distancing measures.

