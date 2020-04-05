State to buy Sh2b desks as schools prepare to reopen

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (centre) with Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang (right) and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho try out the new desks expected to be used in schools. [Courtesy]

Schools have six weeks to prepare for reopening as plans to address the social distancing headache in primary and secondary institutions kicks off Monday. Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has directed all County Directors of Education to ensure some 622,000 desks, lockers and chairs are made and delivered to schools by October 19. The government has set aside Sh1.9 billion under the Economic Stimulus Programme for the supply of the locally assembled furniture to public primary and secondary schools countrywide. This, as it emerged that schools will erect tents to create additional spaces for learning and boarding, and also use available sheds within the compounds for classes as the government races against time to achieve the social distancing protocols ahead of reopening in January.

Boarding schools will be required to convert their spacious dining halls into dormitories to create additional space for learners. Schools have also been directed to use the maintenance and improvement vote head received during this year’s First Term to improve facilities. Each institution received about Sh4,000 per student, and it has emerged that some schools have already had their projects approved to start. These details emerged yesterday during a meeting chaired by Prof Magoha at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC). Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang, county commissioners, their deputies and county directors of education were also present.Magoha said 30 primary and secondary schools in each sub-county would be given money to manufacture and deliver desks, lockers and chairs.

Each of the selected primary schools will receive 70 desks, while secondary schools will get 50 lockers and chairs. Kenya Secondary School Heads Associations chairman Kahi Indimuli yesterday said most schools had sufficient desks, and that the urgent concern was space. “The few schools that do not have desks can be mapped to be allocated desks. Our major issue is space. Schools that do not need desks can be facilitated to expand spaces,” said Mr Indimuli. Magoha has several times admitted that ensuring social distancing is maintained in basic learning institutions remains the ministry’s biggest headache.

