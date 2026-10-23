Stop evil plot against journalism, democracy

Audio By Vocalize

Standard Group warns against alleged political intimidation, urging action to protect press freedom. [Patrick Vidija, Standard]

An investigation by Citizen TV has revealed how the October 2, 2026, demonstration against Standard Media Group was planned.

It was not a spontaneous occurrence. It was politically planned and politically motivated. The investigation places two pro-government Members of Parliament at the centre of the plot, whose ultimate aim was to storm the Standard Group premises.

Organisers met at KICC and at a hotel in Buruburu in the days before the march, mobilised groups from several parts of Nairobi, and lead mobilisers were reportedly paid more than Sh400,000, allegedly by the two legislators.

Evidently, citizens have nothing against our reporting. Those who turned up were hired and paid, and, interestingly, they complained when they were not paid as promised. Those angered by The Standard and KTN are politicians who do not want to be criticised for their actions. They would rather the media sing their praises even when there are none. The truth as reported by The Standard and KTN has unsettled some people who would do anything to gag the media house.

Reports indicate that the same organisers are planning another march on the Standard Group today. This must not be allowed to proceed. The State has a constitutional duty to protect journalists, their premises and their right to work without intimidation. The police must act on the findings of the Citizen TV investigation, and the two legislators implicated must be summoned to account for the allegations. Parliament has a responsibility to examine whether its members have used their positions to organise the intimidation of a media house.

Criticism of the media is legitimate and welcome in a democracy. Those who disagree with a story have the courts, the Media Council of Kenya and the right of reply available. Hiring crowds to besiege a newsroom is neither lawful nor acceptable. Kenyans fought for the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, and the freedom of the media is among them.

Stop fighting the press. A free media is critical to democracy and its ideals, and Standard Group will continue to report without fear or favour.