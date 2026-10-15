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Commemorating Raila without honouring his ideals is an empty tribute

By Editorial | Oct. 15, 2026
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Raila may be gone, but safeguarding his ideals is the responsibility of the living.

A year ago, Kenya lost Raila Amollo Odinga, a man whose name stirred hope in some hearts and fierce opposition in others, yet commanded a nation’s attention. The voice that thundered through political rallies fell silent, leaving Baba’s followers with memories, unanswered questions and an uncertain future.

Raila was more than a politician. He was a fighter for democratic space, multiparty politics, electoral reforms, social justice and devolution. A nationalist and Pan-Africanist, his influence transcended Kenya’s borders. Loved and hated in almost equal measure, he was an institution no generation can afford to ignore.

One year on, the question is not merely how much we miss Baba, but whether his ideals remain alive. Last week, President William Ruto commissioned Raila’s mausoleum, promising to transform it into an educational centre where future generations can learn about his courage, convictions and contribution to the nation.

Yet, beyond monuments and tributes lies a difficult question: what remains of the ideals Raila spent a lifetime defending?

Raila’s political journey was marked by sacrifice, controversy, resilience and an enduring determination to shape Kenya’s destiny. He inspired fierce loyalty and earned respect, sometimes grudgingly, across the country and beyond.

His vision challenged Kenya to accelerate development and narrow the gap between itself and nations such as South Korea, China and Singapore. These were not merely political talking points, but aspirations for a country where institutions work, public resources serve citizens and every Kenyan enjoys dignity, opportunity and justice.

Perhaps the most painful question is whether Kenya has remained faithful to his causes or is slowly betraying them.

Devolution, one of Raila’s cherished political causes, illustrates this dilemma. County governments’ equitable share of revenue has risen from an initial Sh190 billion to Sh428 billion in the current fiscal cycle. However, increased allocations do not automatically translate into better healthcare, reliable water supplies, improved roads or meaningful economic opportunities.

Across the country, public frustration persists over alleged mismanagement, waste and misuse of county resources.

Raila may be gone, but safeguarding his ideals is the responsibility of the living. His legacy cannot be measured by monuments, speeches or political endorsements alone. It must be judged by whether institutions work and ordinary citizens receive better services.

One year later, the most fitting tribute is not another declaration that Baba was a giant. It is an honest examination of what we have done with the democratic space he helped create.

When a tree falls, its greatness is measured not by how loudly the forest mourns, but by whether its seeds continue to grow. If Raila’s seeds of democracy, justice and devolution are dying, who among us will have the courage to water them?

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