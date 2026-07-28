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Clarification and apology

By Editorial | Jul. 28, 2026
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Jean Ojiro, a fashion model and digital creator, was crowned Miss Universe Kenya 2026 on July 25. She will represent Kenya at the 75th Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico after emerging top among 15 finalists. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

In an article published on The Standard website on July 27, 2026, concerning the crowning of Miss Universe Kenya 2026, Jean Ojiro, an inappropriate headline containing an ethnic slur was regrettably published due to an error in judgement by one of our staff members. Once flagged, the headline was immediately removed, and internal protocols were activated to review and address the lapse, reinforce editorial safeguards and prevent recurrence.

The Standard Group Plc sincerely apologises to our readers, to Jean Ojiro, and to the Miss Universe Kenya organisation, and reaffirms its commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethical journalism.

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