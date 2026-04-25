KNH facing a test of leadership and genuine legacy

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Kenyatta National Hospital where[Courtesy]

There are moments in a nation’s journey when leadership is measured not by speeches or ambitious promises, but by the courage of its leaders to confront uncomfortable truths.

The poor state of Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), the region’s largest referral facility, is one such test, and President William Ruto must face it head-on. For years, KNH has been the backbone of Kenya’s public healthcare system, a place where millions of citizens turn when all else fails.

Unfortunately, it is increasingly becoming a symbol of systemic neglect plagued by chronic understaffing, equipment shortages, delayed services, and recurring labour disputes. The recent nurses’ unrest is not an isolated incident; it is a symptom of deeper structural failures allowed to fester for far too long.

The majority of Kenyans, even those who can barely afford it, are forced to seek treatment in private hospitals. Families are selling land, draining savings, and plunging into debt for reliable healthcare. This is not just a healthcare crisis; it is a moral failure of governance. A public referral hospital should not expose citizens to costly private facilities simply because it cannot function efficiently.

To be fair, KNH’s management has shown some effort. There are commitments to hire more staff, improve infrastructure, and streamline services. But we cannot pretend they are sufficient. The scale of crisis at KNH goes beyond administrative fixes. It demands decisive and top-level intervention.

And this is where the President must step in. Fixing KNH requires political will, adequate funding, and accountability mechanisms that only the highest office in the land can guarantee. It means prioritising healthcare not as a campaign talking point, but as a national emergency.

It means ensuring budget allocations are not only increased, but also protected from mismanagement. It means holding those responsible for past failures to account while empowering competent leadership to drive reforms.

More importantly, it requires a clear, time-bound plan to restore dignity to public healthcare. Kenyans need real change, shorter queues, functioning equipment, motivated staff, and reliable services. They must be confident that when they walk into KNH, they will receive care, not frustration.

President Ruto often speaks of legacy, and here lies an opportunity to define it in the most meaningful way possible. Roads and grand projects may capture headlines, but a functioning national referral hospital will touch lives in ways no infrastructure ever can.

It will save mothers, restore hope to the sick, and protect the dignity of the poor. Fixing KNH would not just be a policy achievement; it would be a profound act of leadership.

For President Ruto to leave a lasting mark, he must start here. A nation is judged not by how it treats its powerful, but by how it cares for its most vulnerable.