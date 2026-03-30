Why we must step up protection of learners while in institutions

Audio By Vocalize

Dickson Ndirangu consoles Jane Mwangi during the autopsy of her three-year-old who drowned in a fish pond at Gilgil Hills Academy in Nakuru County. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

The disturbing death of a three-year-old pupil at Gilgil Hills Academy in Nakuru must horrify every Kenyan parent. Conflicting accounts of how the tragedy unfolded from the school leaders make the tragedy even more painful.

One account says the boy died in a fish pond, while the second one claims he died in a hospital. Schools are meant to be sanctuaries of learning, growth and safety. Yet, more than ten students have died in separate incidents across Kenya in just three months.

These deaths within institutions entrusted with the care of children expose troubling gaps in how learner safety is managed and protected. The incidents, ranging from medical emergencies and suspected negligence to violence, are not isolated. They represent a systemic failure that demands urgent attention from the government, school administrators and education stakeholders.

Concerns raised by education lobby groups suggest that many of these deaths could have been avoided if proper safety and health systems had been in place. Their warnings highlight deeper weaknesses in school management, supervision of learners, emergency response systems and medical preparedness. These are not minor administrative oversights. They are life-and-death issues.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei captured the gravity of the situation when he reminded school leaders that protecting learners must remain the central mission of the education system. Reports of a student dying in a dormitory after complaining of severe stomach pain overnight point to glaring failures in emergency response. Another student collapsing during a school activity raises questions about the availability of trained medical personnel in learning institutions. In yet another case, a learner reportedly died after sustaining injuries linked to a disciplinary incident involving fellow students.

Each case represents a breakdown somewhere in the system, whether in supervision, response protocols or basic care for learners. School administrators have partly blamed the challenges on the transition to the government’s new Social Health Authority medical cover, arguing that delays in medical approvals have slowed access to treatment. While systemic transitions can create logistical challenges, they cannot justify inaction when a student’s life is at risk. Emergencies do not wait for bureaucratic approvals.

Parents, who entrust schools with the safety of their children, expect institutions to respond swiftly and decisively in times of crisis. Beyond physical safety, there are also worrying reports of teacher misconduct and the grooming of students. Such cases erode the trust communities place in educators and expose learners to emotional and psychological harm.

The tragedy is that Kenya already has policies designed to safeguard learners. The Ministry of Education’s child protection guidelines require schools to maintain secure infrastructure, supervise learners adequately and implement emergency response systems.

Protecting learners must become a national priority because when schools become unsafe, the future of the nation itself is placed at risk.