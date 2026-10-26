Ruto woos Ukambani with projects in bid to loosen Kalonzo's grip

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during ground breaking for Kitui Kenya Medical Training College Student Village in Kitui Central Constituency. [PCS]

President William Ruto on Sunday continued his five-day tour of the Ukambani region, using development projects undertaken by his administration and newly launched ones to woo the local community to support his re-election bid in next year's election.

To local political observers, this strategy is a calculated move to capture a share of Kalonzo Musyoka's support base while weakening the opposition.

Kalonzo, the Wiper Patriotic Front party leader, enjoys solid support in the three counties of Ukambani where President Ruto seems to have unleashed his battalion to fracture the support.

Addressing worshipers at St Joseph's Seminary in Mwingi Town during an interdenominational church service, Ruto declared his commitment to equal development across all regions of the Country.

"I am here today by design. We want a government that serves all Kenyans. My government will equalise all Kenyans," the president said.

He said his administration had stabilised the economy, adding that the next phase was to eliminate taxes on Kenyans earning less than Sh32,000 "so that they can have more disposable income."

Ruto then aimed his political punches at the opposition, whom he described as an "existential threat" to the country and accused them of complaining about everything that he does.

He reiterated his earlier sentiments that the opposition leaders lacked a plan and an agenda on how to run the country.

"Power and leadership without a plan and agenda is useless and benefits nobody," he stated.

Ruto added that through a stabilised economy, international investors were now flocking to the Country for investments that he said would grow the local economy while employing thousands of Kenyans.

Here, he specifically mentioned the Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote, who has set up a Sh2.7 trillion oil refinery in Lamu.

At the same time, the president announced that tomorrow (Tuesday), he will launch a Sh70 billion clinker factory at Ngaaiye in Mwingi North, which he said will employ over 4000 locals once completed.

Still on investments in Kitui's mineral wealth, Ruto revealed that his administration was working closely with other investors and in consultations with Kitui leadership for the revival of the stalled multi-billion-shillings Mui Basin coal project. He urged the opposition to keep politics out of such investment.

"Let us keep petty politics out of development and investments. A nation is built by how your plans attract investments," he said.

Speaking later in the day while inspecting the ongoing works at River Enziu bridge, where over 30 Catholic faithful perished when their bus was swept away by raging waters, the President assured residents the project would be completed on schedule.

"We must never have a country where we leave others behind," he said, revealing that his administration was also putting up 17 Economic Stimulus Programme markets in Kitui County, in addition to 1000 new units of affordable housing at Kwa Ngindu in the outskirts of Kitui town.

He also promised the completion of Umaa Dam in Kitui Central and Thwake Dam in Makueni, as well as the High Grand Falls project.

And in a dig seemingly aimed at Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who has in the past criticised the sale of Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) shares, President Ruto dismissed the legislator as a "shylock and broker" who wanted to personally benefit from the shares by way of being a middleman.

He revealed that Aliko Dangote bought 25 per cent of the KPC shares, saying that he will not allow investors to be extorted by selfish politicians.

"That broker, that shylock wanted to buy the shares for five shillings then sell them at nine shillings plus. My administration will not allow these fly-by-night investors," Ruto said.

"While I am the president, you will get nothing. Be content with what you extorted in the past. I am fully in charge," he declared.

The President's overtures in the region come as his loyalists, among them Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua and Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, continued to urge Kalonzo to reconsider his political stand and join the Kenya Kwanza administration.