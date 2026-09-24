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Police reservists to get medical cover as 705 graduate in Meru

By David Njaaga | Sep. 24, 2026
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National Police Reservists stand in line during their passing-out parade at Magado Field Training Camp in Igembe North, Meru County, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. [Courtesy]

The government is moving to provide medical cover for National Police Service Reservists (NPRs) and improve their terms of service as part of efforts to address welfare concerns among officers.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said the process of onboarding reservists onto a medical cover scheme was underway, while salary processing procedures had been automated.

Kanja spoke on Wednesday during the graduation of 705 NPRs at the Magado Field Training Camp in Igembe North, Meru County.

“With the support from the government and our parent ministry, we will continue to work towards improving working and living conditions for all the National Police Service officers,” Kanja said.

He added that the National Police Service was taking steps to improve the terms of service for reservists.

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said concerns raised by NPRs through Jukwaa la Usalama public forums had informed the measures being pursued by the government.

“It was in these forums, dubbed Jukwaa la Usalama, that we learned of the challenges you go through as you discharge your duties,” Murkomen said.

The government is also working on a draft policy framework to provide clearer guidelines for the management and coordination of NPRs and set standards for their safety and operations.

Murkomen said other measures include timely payment of allowances and provision of operational equipment suited to the work of reservists.

The National Youth Service (NYS) has been contracted to manufacture specialised gear for NPRs, with distribution already underway, according to the CS.

The welfare measures come as the government expands efforts to provide support for reservists who assist the National Police Service in maintaining security in areas where they operate.

A total of 705 NPRs graduated from the Magado Field Training Camp after completing their training. 

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Police Reservists Medical Cover National Police Service Police Welfare
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