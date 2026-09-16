Wiper's dilemma for Machakos senate ticket as fierce battle looms

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing locals in Sultan Hamud and Emali in Makueni county.[File, Standard]

Machakos County residents are staring at one of the most epic political battles in the history of devolution as the race for the senate race kicks off in earnest, ten months to the next general election.

So far, at least ten aspirants have expressed interest in unseating the incumbent, Agnes Kavindu Muthama, who has held the position since March 2021 after winning a by-election following the death of her predecessor, Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.