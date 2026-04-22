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MP Makau cautions Kalonzo against favouring Wavinya on Wiper ticket row

By Philip Muasya | Apr. 22, 2026
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Mavoko MP Patrick Makau with his supporters in Athi River town on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.[Philip Muasya, Standard]

A fierce political showdown is brewing in Machakos after Mavoko MP Patrick Makau openly castigated Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka over the Wiper gubernatorial ticket.

Speaking in Athi River town while issuing bursary cheques yesterday, the legislator accused Kalonzo of stifling party democracy by showing open favoritism towards Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

And with just about 15 months to the next General Election, the firebrand legislator who has declared his bid for the Machakos seat has issued a stark warning to Kalonzo, cautioning against awarding a direct ticket to the incumbent.

In an apparent response to Kalonzo’s remarks in Masinga during a recent United Opposition tour, where he hinted at handing Ndeti a direct ticket, Makau insisted Wiper must uphold free and fair party primaries in line with the law.

“Honorable party leader, I am running as Wiper governor for Machakos in 2027, and I have supporters," Makau said. "Even though you reneged on your promise for Wavinya to go for one term, let her face me in party primaries," a visibly agitated Makau went on.

The legislator told Kalonzo that the responsibility to safeguard unity and stability within Wiper lies squarely with him, adding that party supporters were keenly watching.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau addressing residents of Athi River town on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. [Philip Muasya, Standard]

“If there are no free and fair nominations, it is okay. You can decide whether the people of Machakos will exercise their democratic right or not. But I assure you, coming to Machakos to back the wrong candidate will show you have no place in our hearts,” Makau declared.

The MP's latest salvo is expected to spark turbulence within Wiper ranks, with political observers predicting a bruising internal contest as the countdown to the polls gathers pace.

The Mavoko MP also cautioned Kalonzo against fronting Wavinya for the party’s chairperson position, warning that a silent majority within the party is opposed to her bid.

The race for Machakos governor is shaping into a high-stakes contest, bringing together the incumbent Ndeti, Makau, and former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita, who has already declared his interest under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

In a recent address, Governor Ndeti dismissed her rivals with characteristic bravado, daring them to “bring it on” and vowing to trounce them at the ballot.

In the neighbouring Kitui County, Kalonzo is also walking a tight rope as three of his close party allies have come out to declare interest in the Governor's seat. 

The three, all serving legislators; Senator Enoch Wambua, Makali Mulu (Kitui Central MP), and Woman Rep Irene Kasalu have demanded a free and fair nomination process to determine who will fly the party flag. Kalonzo has been blowing hot and cold on the matter. 

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Related Topics

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka 2027 General Election Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti
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