KNEC examiner dies by suicide at exam centre

By Stephen Nzioka | Nov. 26, 2025
A noose. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

A middle aged Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) examiner, Mr Mutua Mutuku, who died by suicide at Machakos Girls at the wee hours of Monday was a redeemed Gospel Church Deacon.

Mr Mutuku was a teacher at Nduluni Junior school, Makindu, Makueni. He had reported to the exam marking centre as a team leader for creative arts and sports papers.

A teacher who was in the same marking center said:

“On Monday morning we woke up very early for the marking of papers to clear backlog. We are doubling as exam markers and exam clerks this year so we woke up to start the job early. Mutuku distributed the papers to fellow markers and excused himself," said the teacher.

He added: "We would later learn that he had disappeared with some of the strings that had tied the exam boxes and hanged himself within the Machakos Girls school compound."

Some of his close examiners disclosed Mutuku looked troubled.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) condoled with the family of the deceased teacher describing him as a dedicated Competency Based Education Junior School teacher.

“The KJSEA marking exercise began on 7th November 2025 and Mr. Mutuku had been actively and diligently performing his duties as team leader since then. He was experienced teacher and we have, indeed, lost a gem”, Dr David Njengere, KNEC CEO in a letter said

Nduluni school head where Mr. Mutuku worked termed the late teacher as a staunch Christian who never showed signs of any problems before they closed the school.

“We never noticed any problems with him. He was healthy and full of energy until the moment we closed school,” Nduluni school head Mr Simon Kituku said

Evans Kisoi, a fellow teacher said the deceased had earlier been employed as a PI teacher but advanced his education where he pursued a bachelor's degree in education.

"He was first employed as a primary school teacher but pursued his degree program and was absorbed in Junior school recently," said Kisoi

Machakos County police commander who confirmed the incident has since disclosed a post moterm will be conducted on Thursday to ascertain what killed the teacher.

