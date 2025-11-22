Makueni Trade CEC Dr. Sonia Nzilani found dead at home after missing tree-planting event

Dr Sonia Nzilani, ECM, Trade, Makueni county has been found dead in her Makindu home.[Courtesy]

Makueni is mourning the untimely death of Executive Committee Member (ECM) for Marketing, Industry, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Sonia Nzilani, whose lifeless body was found inside her house on the outskirts of Makindu township on Saturday.

Dr. Nzilani was expected to grace a tree-planting exercise but failed to show up, with numerous calls to her going unanswered. This prompted her driver to seek her whereabouts and proceed to her home, but efforts to access her room proved futile as the door was locked from the inside.

The room was later accessed through a window, and medics were called in, where they confirmed she had died.

Her demise was confirmed by Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.

The deceased had, through a WhatsApp text on Friday night, complained of ulcers.

In a press release, Kilonzo Jnr condoled with the family, describing her as a dedicated environmental conservator.

“It is with profound sorrow that I announce the passing of Dr. Sonia Nzilani, who was found unresponsive at her home. Her commitment to public service and her passion for the growth of our county will be deeply missed,” said Kilonzo Jnr in a statement.

The statement continued: “She was an accomplished environmentalist and a passionate advocate for tree growing, earning from the public the affectionate nickname ‘Syomiti’ for her unwavering commitment to environmental conservation.”

Dr. Nzilani, through Kibwezi Well-wishers, had for years championed environmental conservation through tree planting, seed-ball broadcasting on rocky bare hills, market clean-ups and pollution-control programmes.

“Through her we have been able to educate more than 100 students, restore Kiu catchment and Mang’elete wetland. We have led many programmes including distribution of sanitary pads aimed at keeping girls in school,” Geoffrey Musyoki from Kibwezi Well-wishers eulogised the late Sonia.

Others who eulogised the ECM included former Kibwezi MP and Kenya Medical Training Institute chair, Prof. Philip Kaloki, who described her as more than an academic peer.

“She was a friend. We often exchanged thoughtful ideas on how to advance South Eastern Kenya University (SEKU) as Makueni’s university,” said Kaloki.

By the time of going to press, the body was en route to Montezuma Monalisa Funeral Home, Machakos.