Stop meddling in politics, Njuri Ncheke elders told

Njuri Ncheke Council of Ameru elders led by supreme council members Linus Kathera, Secretary General Washington Muthamia , Josphat Murangiri and assistant secretary general Benjamin Mugambi at their shrine at Nchiru. [File, Starndard]

Before politicians invaded their ranks, the Njuri Ncheke elders of Ameru shunned politics, choosing to stick to their roles in the community.

The once greatly revered elders were a symbol of unity in Meru community, but as politics permeated its ranks, their influence in the community waned.

In the past, the elders made and executed community laws, mediated disputes and promoted culture. But along the way politicians invaded their ranks, knowing the influence the elders had in the community.

In recent years, the Njuri Ncheke’s hands were seen in politics, after they endorsed a section of politicians in the elections.

For instance in 2017, a faction of Njuri endorsed Kawira Mwangaza for Woman rep as another rooted for Florence Kajuju, the incumbent.

In 2022, a section of Njuri elders endorsed incumbent Kiraitu Murungias another backed Mwangaza.

In a sign of things to come as the 2027 elections beckon, a visit by Njuri Ncheke Supreme Council of Ameru elders to Kang'o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo to console the family of fallen opposition leader Raila Odinga sparked a political storm in Meru.

The elders led by chairman Linus Kathera and secretary general (operations) Josphat Murangiri and secretary general (programmes) Washington Muthamia visted Raila’s home where they were seen with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, sparking friction in Meru.

Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi on Thursday visited Njuri Ncheke's shrine headquarters at Nchiru in Tigania West constituency where he was hosted by chairman Adrian Aruyaru, where they distanced themselves from the Kathera group, accusing them of supporting the opposition.

Aburi and Aruyaru said they were supporting President William Ruto and his deputy Kithure Kindiki, who is also a Njuri elder.

"This (Aruyaru group) are the real Njuri Ncheke elders. The others are not. They were taken there (Bondo) by Kalonzo Musyoka", Mr Aburi said.

The MP said he had been given the responsibility of making sure the Aruyaru group to meet President Ruto and Kindiki, to present their issues.

Aruyaru said: "We know he (MP) will ensure we meet the president and his deputy. Those who were at Bondo with Kalonzo Musyoka are not Njuri Ncheke."

But Mr Murangiri accused the MP and the Aruyaro group of 'impersonating' the Njuri Ncheke and desecrating the Nchiru shrine by inviting non-members of council.

Murangiri defended their visit to Raila's home, saying they were there to condole with the family and appease Luo Council of elders, just like other Kenyan leaders and groups have been doing.

"The fact that we were there on the same day as Kalonzo Musyoka was a coincidence. Njuri Ncheke are a non-political group who do not take sides in political contests," he said.

"They are impostors. They are not initiated as Njuri elders. It is a militia group organised by politicians for their own interests," Murangiri said of Aruyaru group.

The involvement of elders in politics is something that political analyst Prof Gitile Naituli regretted.

“There was a time when the word Njuri Ncheke evoked reverence. It symbolizes integrity, moral restraint, and justice, the sacred custodianship of the Ameru nation’s conscience. For centuries, the Njuri was not just an institution of elders; it was the living memory of our people’s ethics, the final court of appeal for truth, and the moral glue that held Meru together,” Pr of Naituli said.

Naituli said the ‘sacred’ name of Njuri Ncheke risks being dragged into the swamp of Kenya’s ‘rent-seeking politics’.

The don said reports that the Njuri Ncheke has been mobilized through so-called “empowerment funds” to support a particular political wing were deeply disturbing.

“They mark not empowerment but enslavement. They are a betrayal of history. A conversion of a moral institution into a political tool,” Naituli said.

“Njuri Ncheke was never meant to beg or to serve power. Its authority was spiritual, not financial. It was built on truth, not tokenism. When elders become supplicants to the government of the day, when they trade their independence for patronage, they cease to be elders in the Meru sense. They become politicians and bad ones at that,” he stated.

He added; “But the Ameru must resist this humiliation. Our elders were not born to sing for their supper. They were born to safeguard truth and protect the community from moral decay. If Njuri Ncheke cannot stand apart from politics, then who will defend the people when the State becomes predatory?”