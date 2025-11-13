Ruto in Ukambani: Don't be stuck in the opposition, president tells residents

President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other leaders during the commissioning of Kasikeu and Mikuyu Bridges and approach roads, Makueni County.[DCPS]

President William Ruto on Wednesday began his four-day development tour of the Lower Eastern region with a passionate appeal to residents to shun opposition politics and embrace the government.

The President declared that although the region largely voted against him in the last general election, his administration was committed to ensuring Ukambani was at par with the rest of the country in matters of development.

“I am assuring you that Ukambani will not be left behind moving forward. I will ensure that even as we form the next government, there will be substantial representation of the Akamba community, and I urge you to support me in this cause,” said Ruto.

Ruto, who has twice postponed his tour of the region, appeared to take a defensive approach while addressing the crowds, occasionally reminding his audience that it was the Akamba community that had opted to pursue opposition politics at the expense of the region’s development and participation in national affairs.

“Ukambani region has been stuck in the opposition for way too long, but today I am here to tell you that I will no longer allow the community to slide further away to the opposition. The people of Ukambani have the right to be part of this government,” Ruto said.

He went on, “Some people are used to being in the opposition. Ukambani will not be in the opposition anymore. We have already formed a broad-based government, and it should, too, include Ukambani because no region or community will be discriminated against.”

The President’s remarks appeared to be a tactical defense against persistent claims by key opposition leaders in the region that Ruto’s administration had deliberately and unfairly ignored Ukambani for the last three years.

Last week, Wiper Democratic Movement MPs including Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Thaddeus Nzambia (Kilome), and Joyce Kamene (Machakos County) accused President Ruto of giving Ukambani a raw deal in matters of development.

The leaders, who spoke in Tumba Market while campaigning for the Wiper candidate in the Mumbuni North by-election, urged the Akamba community to rally behind Kalonzo Musyoka for the 2027 presidential bid, accusing Ruto of starving the region of development on account of its political inclination.

Similar pressure was mounted in June, forcing Ruto to cancel his planned tour of the region after opposition politicians sustained a crusade pointing out to local residents how the Kenya Kwanza administration had neglected the Ukambani region.

They cited the slowed progress of the Konza Techno City in Machakos County and the stalled Thwake Dam project in Makueni County.

The leaders also accused Ruto of edging out Ukambani professionals from influential government positions and replacing them with members from his community.

But without explaining how, Ruto declared he was ready to ensure the community was fully represented in government irrespective of its perceived political allegiance.

Ruto spelled out a raft of development programs he said were currently under implementation across Ukambani.

Speaking in Emali town, Ruto announced that the government had set aside Sh2 billion to light up at least 18,000 additional households across Makueni County by June next year. “We are also running affordable housing programs in Makindu, Wote, and Emali. The government will also expand Emali Market to the tune of Sh70 million and put up at least 3,000 units of hostels to accommodate students in technical colleges and KMTC,” he said.

Ruto also announced that the government had processed some 58,000 title deeds to be distributed to residents across Ukambani during his tour of the region.

He was accompanied by his deputy, Kithure Kindiki, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, Senator Tabitha Mutinda (Nominated, UDA), and MPs Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West), Thaddeus Nzambia (Kilome), Vincent Kawaya (Mwala), Caleb Mule (Machakos Town), and Fabian Muli (Kangundo).