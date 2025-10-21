×
'I wasn't invited,' Kitui Senator explains absence from Mashujaa fete in his own county

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 21, 2025

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua at a Church function in Machakos town on March 2, 2025. [John Muia, Standard]

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has revealed he did not attend this year’s Mashujaa Day celebration in his own county because he was not consulted or involved in planning.

The absence of Wambua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka drew attention at the event held on October 20 at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui the first time Mashujaa Day was hosted in Ukambani a Wiper stronghold.

Wambua, a deputy minority leader in the Senate and a senior Wiper figure, said he deliberately skipped the event.

“It is not by accident that I did not find myself there; it is a conscious decision that I made,” he told NTV on Tuesday, adding that he consulted constituents who supported his absence.

“Last week we had several rallies. I had accompanied our party leader and the United opposition team and one of the things I did in those rallies I ask the people of Kitui to excuse me and they all agreed because what role was I going to play?”

President William Ruto presided over the ceremony which honoured 160 individuals for their contributions to Kenya’s development, unity and history including the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was posthumously awarded the Chief of the Order of the Golden Heart (C.G.H.) the country’s highest civilian honour.

President Ruto did not directly address the absence of Kalonzo Musyoka or Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.

His remarks focused on honoring the late Raila Odinga and celebrating national unity, patriotism and service

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura refuted Wambua’s claims insisting all senators were invited through Parliament.

 “Nobody should claim that they were not invited. Enoch is not being honest,” Mwaura said.

Senior presidential advisor Makau Mutua also criticized the boycott calling it a missed opportunity to honour national heroes and unite with residents

Wambua a vocal Kalonzo ally has publicly backed the Wiper leader’s 2027 presidential bid and is seen as a potential gubernatorial contender in Kitui.

.

.

