Women urged to form groups to benefit from government funds

Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti addresses the faithful during a church service at A.I.C Baraka in Machakos town constituency on June 15, 2025. [John Muia, Standard

Machakos governor Wavinya Ndeti has encouraged women to form registered groups to benefit from county government funds and initiatives.

Speaking at a Christian Women Association (CWA) event at Katoloni Catholic Church on Saturday, Governor Ndeti said the Wikwatyo Fund Bill had been presented to the County Assembly and was awaiting public participation to become law.

The governor said her government, in partnership with development partners, had been carrying out various programmes such as donation of goats, chicken and water tanks, among others, and that the Wikwatyo Fund will enable the government to carry out bigger projects in a more structured manner.

She urged women to form groups, including church groups, through which the County government can channel the assistance.

"The Bishop has urged women to form income generating groups. As a County we are working on women empowerment legislation which is awaiting public participation and we will be able to issue the funds." Governor Wavinya said.

Machakos Diocese Catholic Bishop Norman King’oo said women were the backbone of their families and urged them to form groups and associations in order to remain strong in society.

Thousands of women across the diocese gathered at the Catholic church in Katoloni to celebrate the Mass of St. Monica, a key pillar of their faith.