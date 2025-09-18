×
Imenti forest to be hived off for new Meru State Lodge

By Phares Mutembei | Sep. 18, 2025
Sophia Karamuta, a fence attendant at Imenti forest in Meru County. Karamuta and 156 other fence attendants are in charge of patrolling the electric fence to ensure elephants do not break out to raid farms. [Files, Standard]

A 50-acre piece of land will be hived off from the vast Imenti Forest for the proposed State Lodge and golf course in Meru County.

Meru Governor Isaac Mutuma, his deputy Linda Kiome-Gitonga, Forestry Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi and North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood visited the site to assess it.

Mutuma and Mr Dawood had led appeals for a golf course and airstrip to spur the region's agricultural and tourism sectors, as they also welcomed plans for a State Lodge in Meru.

The proposed sites of the lodge and golf course, a few kilometres from Meru Town, are expected to occupy part of the Imenti Forest, which also hosts the Agricultural Society of Kenya Showground and teems with elephants and other small game in some parts.

Governor Mutuma said President Ruto issued a directive to the Ministry of Forestry to look for land for the State Lodge and golf course during his recent meeting with Meru leaders at State House, Nairobi.

Mutuma said the lodge, golf course and airstrip were key requirements of the quest to have Meru Town acquire city status, which is in process.

"There are components that are required, among them an airstrip, a golf course and setting aside land for a State Lodge," he said.

The Governor said having the three facilities in Meru will spur economic development in the region.

"We will have a place where we can proudly be hosting the President and his entourage in our county, as we proudly attain city status. These directives were issued by the President," he said.

Mr Mugambi said Dr Ruto was keen on the three projects and revealed a team had been formed to oversee the exercise of excising parts of the forest for a golf course and the president's residence.

"The State Lodge gives us a sense of pride as Meru people. It will present economic opportunities for our people," said the PS.

Mugambi, illustrating the importance of an airstrip, said despite the fact that Meru was economically endowed, the lack of an airstrip had discouraged investors.

"Meru can attract more businesses if these businesspeople can travel efficiently and not spend a lot of time on the road."

He said they were working to make the three facilities a reality "in the shortest time possible."

During his meeting with MPs and other leaders from Meru, President Ruto had revealed his plan to build the State Lodge.

"I have identified government land in Meru to build a state lodge so that there is ease when I am in Meru. I will be spending (more) time in Meru to work more efficiently and will not need to travel in haste to Nairobi," said the Head of State.

