Retired assistant chief to fly CCU flag in Mumbuni North Ward race

By Erastus Mulwa | Sep. 4, 2025
CCU party Secretary General Philippe Sadja (centre) greets the party's pick for Mumbuni North Ward by election, Richard Nzioki moments after he was unveiled at a Machakos hotel.[Erastus Mulwa/Standard]

Chama Cha Uzalendo party (CCU) has picked a retired assistant chief to fly the party’s ticket in the forthcoming by-election in Mumbuni North Ward in Machakos Town constituency.

Party Secretary General, Philippe Sadjah on Thursday unveiled the former administrator, Richard Nzioki at a brief ceremony held at a Machakos hotel where he declared a bruising battle against the opponents.

“As a party, we took time to appraise and analyze three aspirants who expressed interest to run for the seat on the party’s ticket and as a party we settled on Nzioki because he assured us with our support, he was ready to face his opponents and deliver victory,” said Sadja.

Sadja noted that one of the key strengths of Nzioki was the fact that he was not a newcomer in politics. “Nzioki vied for the same seat in 2022 and managed to get a substantial number of votes. He is a candidate who will not be a push over in the race because of his enduring popularity on the ground,” he said.

Addressing the media after being named the CCU candidate for the by-election, Nzioki vowed to deploy his experience in leadership and administration to offer the desired political leadership in the Ward that is largely considered cosmopolitan.

“I am here to win. I promise the people of Mumbuni North that I will be their voice in the county assembly and I will use all my experience and knowledge to effectively and efficiently play my role as an MCA,” he said.

He said that if elected, he will also work closely with Machakos governor, Wavinya Ndeti in order to fast-track development across the Ward.

His announcement brings to six the number of candidates who have publicly declared their interest to run for the seat.

The candidates include Misi Mutua (UDA), Naomi Nzioki (Independent), Harrison Wambua (Maendeleo Chap Chap), Anthony Kisoi (Wiper) and Nzomo Muli (GDDP).

The seat was left vacant after the death of Gideon Nzomo who passed on in August 2023.

.

