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A man in Machakos County will serve two life sentences for defiling his two daughters aged seven and 10 years.

Wamunyu Senior Resident Magistrate Pascal Nabwana said that there have been increased cases of incest in Machakos County, with fathers defiling their own daughters.

The court had heard that the suspect lived with his two daughters in a one-roomed house where he defiled them.

While calling for a life sentence, the prosecution told the court that Machakos County has seen a growing number of incest cases requiring punitive and deterrent measures.

“The court agrees with the learned counsel. There has been an increase in incest cases in Machakos County. The victim is 13 years old. She describes the offender as a cruel person who deserves severe punishment and the court agrees.

The suspect was charged with incest after defiling his biological daughters on diverse dates between June 2024 and May 2025.

The court noted that the victim was emotionally and psychologically affected by the offence and opposed his release.

The daughter also opposed his release and said she prefers to stay at a rescue centre.

The suspect asked the court to grant him a non-custodial sentence, alleging that his children had been left without parental care after their mother abandoned them and that he is now their sole caregiver.

“The offender is not remorseful. However, he pleads for leniency. The family pleads for leniency as he has other children,” said Nabwana.

The prosecution said that a life sentence will deter other offenders.