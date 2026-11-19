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Kenya Medical Research Institute headquarters in Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

The High Court has quashed the second-phase recruitment of staff by the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI), finding the process unconstitutional.

Justice Ocharo Kebira ruled that interviews conducted on February 10 and appointments arising from them were improper. The recruitment followed an internal memo issued by the Director General on February 2.

In a judgment on November 10, the judge declined to nullify 71 appointments made after the first interviews on January 26 and 27, or order a fresh recruitment.

The petition was filed by John Small, a former intern in the institute’s Corporate Communication and Public Relations Department between January 2025 and January 2026, and Oliver Wasawa, who worked in the Research Department and labs from January 2019 to December 2024.

The petitioners alleged the second round favoured relatives of senior officials and candidates not shortlisted. They also accused acting Supply Chain Manager Jared Nyaundi of serving on both the shortlisting committee and interview panel.

KMFRI denied the claims.

They named senior officers Dr Jacob Ochiewo, Dr Irene Githaiga and Justus Andati, claiming their sons, daughters or wives were recruited.

Justice Kebira said the petition raised questions beyond the disappointment of two unsuccessful applicants. “It asks whether a public body that has publicly invited all qualified Kenyans to compete for posts may thereafter, quietly and without notice to the public or to those who answered its call, open a side door through which a select class of persons is ushered into employment.”

KMFRI had advertised 71 vacancies across 25 positions on 12-month contracts. The petitioners told the court the institute eventually hired 120 people. They said the February 10 interviews were unadvertised, included candidates outside the shortlist and appointed everyone who attended.

Small said he was not shortlisted despite applying for positions he had held as an intern. He alleged the first 71 appointees had been casual workers, calling the advertisement “a calculated move to sanitise earlier backdoor entries”.

Wasawa applied for Lab Analyst and Assistant Research Scientist posts but was ranked below successful candidates.

The judge issued an order of certiorari quashing the interview panel’s February recommendations and appointments made through that process. He found the recruitment violated Articles 10, 27, 47, 73 and 232 of the Constitution.

Although the affected employees were not parties to the case, their appointments rested on an unconstitutional process, he said. “They could derive from it no better title than the process itself could confer.”

He said KMFRI remained free to fill genuine vacancies through an open and competitive process within approved budget. Those whose appointments were quashed could compete alongside other qualified Kenyans.

The court rejected the access-to-information claim because the petitioners had not first used the procedure under the Access to Information Act, 2016. It also declined compensation for lack of feedback and alleged psychological torture.

KMFRI said the hiring was fair and competitive, panel members declared conflicts of interest and the petitioners had not proved family links.

It said Small was not shortlisted because he did not meet the criteria, while Wasawa was unsuccessful on merit. It said the second round followed a Board of Management directive to prioritise former casual workers who had not been invited in January, or who had performed well but could not be appointed because of limited vacancies.