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The Court of Appeal has come under scrutiny over the hurried listing for hearing of the Attorney-General’s application seeking to suspend a landmark ruling compelling President William Ruto to comply with the two-thirds gender principle in his Cabinet.

Katiba Institute, in a letter seen by The Standard, has raised concerns over what it describes as unexplained preferential treatment. The Court of Appeal scheduled the State’s application for hearing this morning, November 18, even though a duty judge in October declined to certify it as urgent.

In a letter dated November 17, 2026, addressed to Deputy Registrar Moses Serem, the lobby and four other organisations questioned how the application secured a hearing date before parties had exhausted the time allocated to file their submissions.

The matter was listed for November 18 before a three-judge bench, three days before the November 21 deadline.

Lawyer Sumayyah Mokku, representing Katiba Institute, the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (CREAW), The Institute for Social Accountability (TISA), the Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust (CRAWN) and World March of Women-Kenya, said the development had caught her clients by surprise.

“My clients ask how an Application that the duty judge declined to certify as urgent came to be listed for hearing on 18 November 2026, three days before the time for filing submissions expires,” she wrote.

The dispute stems from directions issued on October 22, when the registry informed parties that a duty judge had declined to certify as urgent an application dated October 6, filed by the Attorney-General seeking a stay of proceedings in a constitutional petition challenging the composition of Ruto’s Cabinet.

The court had directed the State to serve the application and allowed all parties 30 days to file and exchange submissions, setting November 21 as the deadline.

However, on November 4, the registry issued fresh directions designating the matter as ‘stay urgent’ and scheduled it for hearing on November 18 at 9am through a virtual session before a three-judge bench constituted by the President of the Court of Appeal.

Mokku argued that the new directions appeared to contradict the earlier decision and the procedure provided under Rule 49 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2022, which provides that an application should not be set down for hearing as urgent unless a judge certifies it as such.

She further argued that Rule 49(5) provides a specific procedure where a judge declines to certify an application as urgent, including an informal request for the matter to be placed before a single judge for an inter partes hearing.

“We have not been invited to any inter partes hearing regarding a review of the Attorney-General’s Application,” she stated.

The lawyer also questioned why the hearing had been fixed before the expiry of the period granted to parties to file their responses, arguing that the initial directions had contemplated the filing of submissions before the matter could be listed.

The organisations said the court appeared to have reversed its earlier directions. They warned that the unexplained prioritisation could create the perception that the State was receiving preferential treatment in a matter concerning its own alleged failure to comply with the Constitution.

The letter further noted that litigants routinely wait months, and sometimes years, for hearing dates, including in applications seeking orders to stay proceedings.

The AG’s application seeks to suspend a June 30, 2026 judgment by the High Court which found that the composition of the Cabinet violated the two-thirds gender principle under Article 27(8) of the Constitution.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Eric Ogola, Stephen Githinji and Jairus Ngaah had issued a mandamus order directing the President to reconstitute his Cabinet within 120 days to comply with the constitutional requirement. The deadline expired on October 28, 2026.

At the time, the 25-member Cabinet comprised 18 men and seven women, falling short of the constitutional threshold requiring that neither gender occupy more than two-thirds of an appointive body.

Katiba Institute now wants the Court of Appeal registry to explain whether the decision declining urgency was subsequently overturned, whether the Attorney-General sought a review and who authorised the November 18 hearing date.

The lobby also wants clarification on whether the November 21 deadline for filing submissions remains in force and on the criteria the registry uses to prioritise applications.

“Public confidence in the Judiciary rests on impartiality and procedural fairness. Unexplained departures from directions, particularly in favour of the State, erode that confidence,” Mokku stated.

The letter was copied to the President of the Court of Appeal and Chief Justice Martha Koome as the organisations sought answers over the handling of the application.

The Court of Appeal is expected to hear the Attorney-General’s application today before a three-judge bench.