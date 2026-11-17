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Police during a passout parade. [X; Kenya Police]

A woman has gone to court over her arrest and detention while she was eight months pregnant over what she says was alleged criminal activities committed by her husband, which eventually led to the loss of the baby she was carrying.

In court papers, Florah Wanjiku says that she was in her home in Kajiado County when police knocked on her door on August 19, 2025.

Upon opening the door, the officers, who she later learnt were from the Embakasi Police Station, enquired the whereabouts of her husband Job Ondicho and she asked them to identify themselves but they did not.

She alleges that the officers did not find her husband at home, they instead arrested her and she pleaded to be allowed to take her medication with her but she was not allowed to carry the necessary documentation.

In her petition she says that at the time of her arrest she was not informed why she was detained or the basis of her arrest.

She was also taking care of her four children who are all minors and she further asked the officers to book her at the nearest police station.

This too, she alleges fell on deaf ears.

In the case she has sued Inspector general of Police Douglas Kanja, Adan Edin, the OCS Embakasi Police Station at the time, Attorney General Dorcas Oduor, the investigating officer Cosmas Mbai and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She alleged that she was then moved from Kajiado and despite lacking all the documentation she needed and being on doctors’ orders to be on bed rest due to pregnancy-related complications she was booked at the Embakasi Police Station.

“That in addition, my advanced stage of pregnancy and medical condition placed me in a particularly vulnerable position and required appropriate medical attention, monitoring and care,” she says in her affidavit.

She says that her children were left without care and supervision of either parent since her husband was not reachable at the time and she was in detention.

One of her children who was supposed to go back to school she alleges was not able to since there was no one to take them.

“My arrest and continued detention therefore had a direct and adverse impact not only on myself but also on the welfare, care and education of my minor children.”

She was presented at the Makadara Law Courts on August 20, 2025, where police sought to detain her for 14 days as they conduct investigations but they were granted six days.

She pleaded to be freed on reasonable bond terms but was not freed.

Due to her detention, Wanjiku alleges that was scheduled for a clinic visit on August 22 and on the night of August 21 her condition deteriorated and she developed severe pregnancy-related complications and began experiencing extreme pain.

“That my condition was sufficiently serious to warrant immediate medical attention and intervention. The police officers who were manning the Station were duly notified of my condition and of my urgent need to be rushed to hospital for medical attention,” she says.

She was rushed to the Kenyatta National Hospital on August 22, 2025, where she underwent an emergency Caesarean Section and her baby was delivered stillborn.

“I consequently left to contend not only with the physical consequences of an emergency Caesarean Section but also with the profound emotional and psychological trauma occasioned by the loss of my baby.”

She alleges that police violated her rights when after the medical procedure she was taken back to cells without getting time to recover.

“That this subjected me to unnecessary pain, distress and suffering and was wholly inconsistent with my right to humane treatment while in custody.”

She is now seeking damages and wants the High Court to stop the criminal proceedings against her at the Magistrate's Court before her petition is heard and determined.