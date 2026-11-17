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A directive by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) directing all petroleum users to implement the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) Fuel Station Forecourt Solution has landed in court.

The United Energy and Petroleum Association (Unepea) through its chairperson Irene Nkirote in the case says that the directive was issued without considering the financial, operational and technological implications of the system on small-scale and independent petroleum dealers.

She said that her members across the country are already subjected to taxation and regulatory frameworks that govern the industry including Value Added Tax (VAT) and prices set by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

According to Nkirote dealers have always discharged their tax obligations under all applicable revenue laws including the VAT introduced in 2018.

“The present dispute does not concern the legitimacy of taxation but the manner in which the Respondents have introduced and enforced a particular technological mechanism for electronic tax invoicing,” she says in her affidavit.

The Kenya Kwanza government in June 2024 through KRA commenced the implementation of eTIMS fuel station system to facilitate the electronic recording, generation and transmission of petroleum sale transactions to the taxman.

“The system requires petroleum retailers to integrate their existing fuel dispensing equipment, forecourt controllers, point-of-sale systems and related technological infrastructure with the prescribed electronic invoicing solution,” says Nkirote.

“The Petitioners aver that the implementation of the said system occasioned substantial concerns among small-scale and independent petroleum dealers, whose existing equipment, technical capacity and financial resources differ considerably from those of larger petroleum marketing companies.”

Unepea in its filling say that they raised acquisition, installation, integration, maintenance and technical support costs concerns since their members use different systems which vary on specifications and may not seamlessly integrate the eTIMS system.

In addition, they say that they raised internet connectivity concerns, system instability, technical malfunction, interruption of electronic transactions and operational downtime which may affect their operations.

They further raised concerns on the integration of invoicing systems as proposed by KRA questioning applicability since EPRA sets prices which are already inclusive of taxes.

Unepea questioned about the staffing and administration which include training of their members and say that they has proposals for tax reporting, verification and collection within the existing supply chain.

The lobby further said that their proposal would also include mechanisms operating at the point of importation or allocation of petroleum products from depots, subject to the applicable taxation laws.

They both agreed to roll out a pilot which would seek solutions to the concerns raised by Unepea but the report was never considered by KRA which then went ahead to require all petroleum dealers to implement the system by June 30, 2025 and issued a warning of non-compliance consequences on November 25, 2025.

The lobby raised their concerns with the taxman through a December 29, 2025, letter but in their petition, they say KRA did not give a determination addressing any of them.

They say that on September 15, 2026, KRA heled a consultative meeting with industry players including the Petroleum Institute of East Africa and representatives from TotalEnergies and Vivo Energy but excluded them despite representing small scale petroleum dealers countrywide.

In the meeting, concerns on eTIMS implementation challenges were raised and it was revealed that 667 petrol stations had been onboarded onto the system as of August 2026.

They accused KRA of sending notices alleging non-compliance in September and October 2026 to petroleum dealers in Embu, Eldoret, Meru, Nyeri, Kakamega, Thika and Mombasa.

They say the notices were soon followed by requirements for the operators to produce historical business records, including cash-sale records, Z-reports and mobile-money transaction information and to appear before KRA.

“While the said notices establish the commencement of enforcement proceedings, I confirm that none of the eleven copies presently available to the Petitioners expressly imposes a final administrative penalty of Sh1,000,000 or identifies goods actually seized.”

Unepea says that they raised their concerns once again with KRA Commissioner General but are yet to get a response.

“The Petitioners are apprehensive that failure to distinguish the investigative stage from the penalty determination stage may expose affected small dealers to unlawful sanction before their explanations, supporting documents and technical difficulties are fairly considered.”