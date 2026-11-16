Audio By Vocalize

In a ruling, Justice Roselyne Aburili found that the application filed on May 16, 2024 by Aukot and others was fundamentally defective because it failed to specifically ask the court to first cite the respondents for contempt before seeking their imprisonment and other sanctions. [File,Standard]

The High Court has dismissed a contempt of court application by Thirdway Alliance Kenya leader Ekuru Aukot seeking to have President William Ruto and senior government officials punished for allegedly disobeying orders governing controversial deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti in 2024.

In a ruling, Justice Roselyne Aburili found that the application filed on May 16, 2024 by Aukot and others was fundamentally defective because it failed to specifically ask the court to first cite the respondents for contempt before seeking their imprisonment and other sanctions.

The petitioners, Aukot, Miruru Waweru and Thirdway Alliance Kenya, had sought orders declaring that the officials, including President Ruto, then Interior CS Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, had violated the Constitution and were unfit to hold public office.

They also wanted the state officials ordered to explain why they should not be committed to civil jail for six months over alleged disobedience of orders issued on January 26, 2024.

However, the judge found that the prayers were improperly framed because they presumed the respondents were already guilty of contempt before the court had made such a determination.

"In contempt of court proceedings, specific prayer sought in the application is of paramount importance due to the quasi-criminal nature of contempt. It is like a charge sheet which must say who is the accused person, what is the offence and the law under which that person is charged," justice Aburili ruled.

The court observed that the application did not contain an explicit prayer asking it to first cite the alleged contemnors and make a finding that they had disobeyed its orders.

"Absent an explicit prayer to cite them and find them to be in contempt of court deprives them of the right to a fair hearing and fair trial," the judge said.

The dispute arose from a January 26, 2024 judgment in which the then High Court Chacha Mwita examined the legality of deploying Kenyan police officers to Haiti to lead a multinational security support mission.

In that judgment, Justice Mwita held that the deployment had to comply with the Constitution and the National Police Service Act, particularly the statutory provisions governing the deployment of police officers outside Kenya.

Following the judgment, President Ruto announced on March 1, 2024, that Kenya and Haiti had signed a reciprocal instrument to facilitate the deployment.

In his statement, the President said: "Today, March 2024, I am pleased to inform that Prime Minister Ariel Henry and I have witnessed the signing of this instrument. We have also discussed the next steps to enable the fast tracking of the deployment."

The petitioners subsequently returned to court, arguing that the government's actions amounted to disobedience of the earlier judgment.

The Attorney General opposed the application, arguing that contempt proceedings were quasi-criminal and that the alleged contemnors were entitled to procedural fairness and a fair hearing.

Justice Aburili agreed that the right to a fair hearing could not be taken away merely because individuals had been accused of contempt.

"Unless found to be in contempt of court orders, a party's right to presumption of innocence cannot be taken away," the judge ruled.

The court further struck out President Ruto's name from the contempt proceedings, citing presidential immunity under Article 143(2) of the Constitution.

The judge noted that the President's name had already been struck out in the original petition and that the decision had neither been challenged nor reversed.

On the request to declare the other officials unfit to hold public office, the court ruled that such a determination could only be made through a separate constitutional petition and not through contempt proceedings.

The judge also rejected the request to commit the officials to civil jail, observing that punishment could only follow a proper finding of contempt after the alleged contemnors had been given an opportunity to defend themselves.

The court consequently dismissed the entire application for lack of merit and ordered each party to bear its own costs.