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Muthui presented a forged Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science purportedly issued by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to secure employment. [Istock Photos]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court seeking to recover Sh40.3 million in salaries and allowances paid to a former Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) deputy director who allegedly used forged academic certificates to secure employment and rise through the ranks for over 14 years.

In a civil suit filed at the High Court's Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division in Nairobi on Monday, EACC wants the former KeRRA boss Margaret Wanja Muthui to refund Sh40,329,379.65 which she allegedly earned between October 2009 and May 2023 while working at the road’s agency.

EACC argues that the payments were obtained through fraud and illegality, claiming Muthui presented a forged Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science purportedly issued by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to secure employment.

According to the commission, she applied for the procurement officer position in May 2009, attaching a curriculum vitae indicating that she possessed the degree.

She was subsequently employed effective October 7, 2009.

She was promoted to senior procurement officer and acting procurement manager on September 16, 2011.

In its plaint, the commission states that investigations established that the disputed certificate was neither genuine nor issued by JKUAT.

The commission argues that the salaries and allowances paid to her were unlawful, stating that the money was obtained through fraudulent representation of her academic qualifications.

"It is thus the Plaintiff’s case that the salaries and allowances amounting to Sh 40,329,379.65 paid to the Defendant were founded on a substratum of fraud and illegality committed by the Defendant," the plaint states.

According to court documents, Muthui applied for a procurement officer position in May 2009, attaching a curriculum vitae indicating that she had obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from JKUAT in 2004.

She was subsequently employed effective October 7, 2009, before rising to senior procurement officer and acting procurement manager in September 2011.

In November 2013, Muthui for the position of procurement manager, again presenting the disputed bachelor's degree alongside a Master's degree in Procurement and Logistics, which she claimed to have obtained from JKUAT in 2012.

She was appointed procurement manager in June 2015, with the position later renamed deputy director in charge of supply chain management following the re-categorisation of KeRRA.

The alleged academic fraud came to light after KeRRA forwarded employees' academic certificates to JKUAT for verification following a Public Service Commission circular issued in June 2022.

In letters dated October 17, 2022 and February 3, 2023, JKUAT informed KeRRA that Muthui's Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science was not genuine and had not been issued by the university.

The university subsequently reaffirmed the position in a letter to EACC investigators dated September 11, 2023.

Following her suspension, Muthui responded to KeRRA on April 27, 2023, denying that she held the disputed JKUAT bachelor's degree.

She instead claimed to possess a Bachelor of Business Administration in Procurement and Supply Chain Management from Kenya Methodist University (KeMU), allegedly obtained in July 2008.

However, EACC says investigations at KeMU established that Muthui had never been a student at the institution and that the degree certificate was not genuine.

The commission further alleges that a letter dated April 20, 2023, purportedly signed by the university's Registrar Academic Affairs, confirming that she was an alumnus, was also forged.

EACC also questioned her secondary school academic records, claiming that although she indicated in her curriculum vitae that she sat her KCSE examinations in 1998 and attained a B-minus, records from Gitwe Girls Secondary School showed that she enrolled in 1992, sat the examination in 1995 and attained a mean grade of C.

The commission, however, acknowledges that JKUAT initially awarded Muthui a Master's degree in Procurement and Logistics but says the university's Senate approved its withdrawal on March 2, 2023, after establishing that she had used the disputed bachelor's degree to secure admission.

KeRRA subsequently dismissed her effective May 23, 2023, following disciplinary proceedings in which the board found her guilty of forgery and presenting false documents.

EACC argues that the Sh40.3 million paid to her constitutes proceeds of corruption or funds related to corruption, and that she should not be allowed to benefit from alleged fraudulent conduct.

The anti-graft agency wants the court to declare her employment as procurement officer and subsequent appointment as procurement manager fraudulent, illegal and null and void from the beginning.

It is also seeking an order compelling her to refund the Sh40.3 million, interest at court rates from the dates she received the payments and costs of the suit.

The commission argues that Muthui should not be allowed to benefit from what it describes as her illegal and fraudulent actions, maintaining that the money constitutes proceeds of corruption or funds related to corruption.

The case is pending directions and hearing.