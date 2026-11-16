Audio By Vocalize

A Sh1.4 billion banking dispute has taken a fresh turn after High Court has for the second time blocked attempts to revive criminal charges two directors of Good Earth Group Limited. [File,Standard]

A Sh1.4 billion banking dispute has taken a fresh turn after High Court has for the second time blocked attempts to revive criminal charges two directors of Good Earth Group Limited.

The High Court, in a recent judgment delivered by Justice Tabitha Ouya dismissed Victoria Commercial Bank’s application seeking to overturn the Director of Public Prosecutions’ (DPP) February 5, 2024 decision to withdraw charges against businessman Jayesh Umedlal Shanghavi and his wife, Nina Jayesh Shanghavi.

Justice Ouka found that the bank had failed to produce the actual decision it wanted quashed, as required under Order 53 Rule 7(1) of the Civil Procedure Rules.

“Victoria Commercial Bank had failed to satisfy the requirements of Order 53 Rule 7(1) of the Civil Procedure Rules…” the judge ruled.

The bank had moved to court through judicial review proceedings seeking orders to quash the withdrawal of the charges and prevent the discontinuation of Milimani Chief Magistrates’ Criminal Case No. E1274 of 2021.

However, the court dismissed the application dated May 14, 2025, directing the parties to bear their own costs.

The ruling comes weeks after another High Court judge, Justice Bahati Mwamuye, quashed a subsequent decision by the DPP to reopen the same criminal case in a separate petition filed by the Shanghavis.

In a judgment delivered on September 17, 2026, Justice Mwamuye faulted the prosecution for directing that the charges be registered afresh on April 23, 2026, without placing before the court material explaining why it had reversed its earlier decision to withdraw them.

“The Court accordingly finds that the Petitioners have established, on the material before it, that the decision of 23rd April 2026 directing the fresh registration of the criminal charges was not demonstrated to have been reached in accordance with the constitutional requirements of Articles 10, 47 and 157(11),” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The judge issued an order of certiorari quashing the April 23 directive and prohibited the respondents from implementing it or arresting, charging, arraigning or prosecuting the couple pursuant solely to that decision.

Justice Mwamuye faulted the DPP for failing to provide an explanation for reversing the earlier decision, saying the court had not been given the material necessary to assess whether the prosecutorial discretion was exercised lawfully.

“The Court cannot ascertain from the record whether, in directing the fresh registration of the charges, the 3rd Respondent had regard to the public interest, the interests of the administration of justice and the need to prevent and avoid abuse of the legal process,” the judge ruled.

He added that the DPP’s constitutional independence did not shield the office from judicial scrutiny.

“The independence contemplated by Article 157(10) is therefore institutional independence, not immunity from constitutional accountability. The DPP is free from direction or control by any person or authority, but is not free from the Constitution,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The judge, however, clarified that the decision did not grant the couple permanent immunity from prosecution, noting that the DPP retained the constitutional mandate to reconsider the matter through an independent and lawful process.

The dispute traces back to banking facilities advanced to Good Earth Group Limited by Victoria Commercial Bank between 2015 and 2018.

The company, whose directors and shareholders include the Shanghavis, obtained various credit facilities secured through charges, debentures and share pledges.

The bank complained that the couple had failed to provide the title document for Crystal Edge Apartment B2 on L.R. No. 1870/11/253, which was required to secure part of the loan facility.

The lender alleged that despite several reminders, the title was not provided, leaving part of the credit facility unsecured.

The couple, however, maintained that they had surrendered the original title and completion documents to the bank, accusing the lender of failing to register a supplementary charge before reporting them to investigators.

The dispute escalated into criminal proceedings at the Milimani Chief Magistrates’ Court, where the couple were charged with obtaining execution of a security by false pretences contrary to Section 314 of the Penal Code.

On November 20, 2023, the ODPP recalled the police file for review and, on February 5, 2024, directed that the charges be withdrawn after assessing the evidence.

However, on March 26, 2026, the prosecution recalled the police file again and, on April 23, 2026, directed that the charges be registered afresh and the couple presented for plea taking.

The Shanghavis challenged the move, arguing that the DPP had not explained the reversal of its earlier position or provided material demonstrating why the fresh criminal process was justified.

Justice Mwamuye held that although the DPP has constitutional powers to review prosecutorial decisions, those powers must be exercised in accordance with the Constitution.

The court did not determine the couple’s criminal culpability or resolve the underlying commercial dispute. It also clarified that the bank remained free to pursue lawful civil remedies to recover any outstanding debt.

Justice Mwamuye declined to award the couple damages, finding that the public-law remedies granted by the court were sufficient.