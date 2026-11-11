Families inch closer to answers as 10 River Yala victims are identified

IPOA Chairperson Duncan Ojwang Oburu. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The identification of 10 people whose bodies were retrieved from River Yala through DNA sampling has opened a new window for families seeking answers as state moves to establish the identities of victims and pursue compensation.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said DNA samples from 82 family members were analysed against the remains of approximately 25 bodies recovered from the river, resulting in positive matches for 10 victims.