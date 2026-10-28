Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Former KDF soldier awarded Sh25m for unfair dismissal

By Joackim Bwana | Oct. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Moses Etyang was a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who served in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Afmadow between 2013 and 2014 when he was injured when their vehicle was ambushed during the mission. He later developed schizophrenia - a chronic and severe mental health condition.

Later, his father, Julius Etyang, told courts that his son returned home a changed man, unable to care for himself and requiring constant supervision due to episodes of memory loss and impaired judgment. Julius also testified that he had assumed the role of a full-time care to his son.

In 2018, a medical board concluded that Etyang’s mental illness was directly linked to injuries sustained in Somalia.

Etyang was enlisted with the KDF on September 1, 2008, and thereafter posted to the 15th Kenya Rifles and later the 17th Kenya Rifles before embarking on the AMISOM III mission.

The accident initially caused him soft tissue injuries to the left frontal and occipital regions, but medical attention was deemed unnecessary by Major Shangata, the officer in charge of the unit at the time.

Only first aid was administered, after which the Etyang resumed his duties. However, his health progressively deteriorated.

Upon returning to Nyali Barracks in 2015, after the aforesaid tour of duty, Etyang exhibited difficulties in duty performance and reported symptoms of memory loss and impaired judgement, which he attributed to the accident.

Despite his worsening health condition, no proper medical assessment or treatment was provided by KDF, and instead, disciplinary proceedings were initiated, accusing him of malingering, insubordination, and absence from duty without leave.

These charges culminated in his conviction, imprisonment for 42 days, and eventual discharge from KDF service on October 6, 2015, on the grounds of "services no longer required".

After dismissal, he was paid only Sh350,000 as compensation for the accident.

On February 28, 2023, Justice Wanza Keli awarded Etyang Sh30 million for an unlawful, unfair, discriminatory, and unprocedural dismissal that violated his rights.

“The court holds that this was an ex-serviceman who has paid the price of protecting our borders with his life, which, from the medical report of the board, is literally over, as he now needs a carer for life and medication. The board found he could no longer serve due to the condition,” said Justice Keli.

Justice Keli said that KDF failed to acknowledge Etyang’s mental health challenges stemming from the accident in Somalia. The judge faulted KDF for failure to provide adequate medical support and ensure Etyang’s well-being.

“The court finds that the charges on Etyang were an afterthought, the KDF having heard of the complaints on sudden non-performance issues and the conduct of a returning soldier from a mission who had an accident in the mission. Instead of medical attention, disciplinary charges were promptly instituted and without investigations and according to fair trial rights. Etyang, who was convicted on all charges and even imprisoned, said, "Justice Keli."

However, on July 31, 2025, Justices Asike Makhandia, Hellen Omondi and Luka Kimaru revised the award downwards to Sh25 million upon KDF’s appeal.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KDF Officers Unfair Dismissal Wrongful Dismissal Unlawful Detention
.

Latest Stories

Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Fresh petition could stall TSC CEO recruitment
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
31 mins ago
Release abducted Tanzanian, Amnesty International tells state
National
By Okumu Modachi
1 hr ago
Why Opposition should just settle on Sifuna as flag bearer
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Illegal Cabinet: Ruto disobeys court order on gender rule, risks losing Cabinet
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
State offers lecturers Sh20b pay deal, unions set to call off strike
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
By Prestone Murunga 2 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi ushers in new dawn with party launch
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
By Clinton Ambujo and Anne Atieno 2 hrs ago
ODM-UDA pre-election talks trigger storm ahead of the 2027 race
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved