Former KDF soldier awarded Sh25m for unfair dismissal

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Moses Etyang was a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier who served in the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in Afmadow between 2013 and 2014 when he was injured when their vehicle was ambushed during the mission. He later developed schizophrenia - a chronic and severe mental health condition.

Later, his father, Julius Etyang, told courts that his son returned home a changed man, unable to care for himself and requiring constant supervision due to episodes of memory loss and impaired judgment. Julius also testified that he had assumed the role of a full-time care to his son.

In 2018, a medical board concluded that Etyang’s mental illness was directly linked to injuries sustained in Somalia.

Etyang was enlisted with the KDF on September 1, 2008, and thereafter posted to the 15th Kenya Rifles and later the 17th Kenya Rifles before embarking on the AMISOM III mission.

The accident initially caused him soft tissue injuries to the left frontal and occipital regions, but medical attention was deemed unnecessary by Major Shangata, the officer in charge of the unit at the time.

Only first aid was administered, after which the Etyang resumed his duties. However, his health progressively deteriorated.

Upon returning to Nyali Barracks in 2015, after the aforesaid tour of duty, Etyang exhibited difficulties in duty performance and reported symptoms of memory loss and impaired judgement, which he attributed to the accident.

Despite his worsening health condition, no proper medical assessment or treatment was provided by KDF, and instead, disciplinary proceedings were initiated, accusing him of malingering, insubordination, and absence from duty without leave.

These charges culminated in his conviction, imprisonment for 42 days, and eventual discharge from KDF service on October 6, 2015, on the grounds of "services no longer required".

After dismissal, he was paid only Sh350,000 as compensation for the accident.

On February 28, 2023, Justice Wanza Keli awarded Etyang Sh30 million for an unlawful, unfair, discriminatory, and unprocedural dismissal that violated his rights.

“The court holds that this was an ex-serviceman who has paid the price of protecting our borders with his life, which, from the medical report of the board, is literally over, as he now needs a carer for life and medication. The board found he could no longer serve due to the condition,” said Justice Keli.

Justice Keli said that KDF failed to acknowledge Etyang’s mental health challenges stemming from the accident in Somalia. The judge faulted KDF for failure to provide adequate medical support and ensure Etyang’s well-being.

“The court finds that the charges on Etyang were an afterthought, the KDF having heard of the complaints on sudden non-performance issues and the conduct of a returning soldier from a mission who had an accident in the mission. Instead of medical attention, disciplinary charges were promptly instituted and without investigations and according to fair trial rights. Etyang, who was convicted on all charges and even imprisoned, said, "Justice Keli."

However, on July 31, 2025, Justices Asike Makhandia, Hellen Omondi and Luka Kimaru revised the award downwards to Sh25 million upon KDF’s appeal.