Boat used to ferry drugs handed to maritime agency

The High Court orders forfeiture of a vessel linked to a Sh8.2 billion meth haul. [Courtesy]

The High Court in Nairobi has handed the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) a win by ordering forfeiture of a boat used to ferry Sh8.2 billion worth of crystal meth to the government.

In a major score against drug trade in the country, Anti-corruption High Court Judge Benard Musyoka said that the board MV Igor, which is also known as Mashaalah, should be handed over to the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), which will now be registered under ARA as it was used to commit a crime.