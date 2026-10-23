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DPP Renson Ingonga makes changes in his office

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 23, 2026
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The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga at an event. [Courtesy; ODPP]

The Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has made changes within his office promoting several staff and transferring others.

“In accordance with the Office ofthe Director of Public Prosecutions Deployment and Transfer Policy and to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, I have made the following changes,” an internal memo dated October 22, 2026, seen by The Standard reads.

He made changes in affecting 21 ODPP stations, rationalization of prosecutors in 74 stations and rationalization of corporate staff in 24 stations.

“The Transfer and Deployment letters will be issued in due course. However, affected officers are required to report by January 11, 2027,” he said.

“Any appeals should be lodged through the supervisor of the new Station after reporting.”

He directed staff transferred and deployed to new stations to prepare handover reports.

“Prosecution Counsel must include all cases they were handling and their status. A copy of the report must be forwarded to the Secretary Prosecution Services for records.”

Among the 21 heads of station affected by the changes are Jackson Mobisa who was moved from Machakos to West Pokot, Patrick Martin from West Pokot to Machakos, Allen Mulama from JKIA’s head of international, transnational and organized crimes division to head the country’s international, transnational and organized crimes division.

Others are Augustine Muriithi (Kiambu to Loitoktok), Susan Nyawira (Kangema to Githunguri), Jackline Koech (Thika to Kamwangi) and Bramwel Shitsama (JKIA's international, transnational and organized crimes division to head the JKIA station)

Among the 72 prosecutors affected by transfers include Lazarus Kipkosgei (Kakamega to Kericho), Lilian Ngina (Malindi to Kisumu), Betty Mbula (juvenile justice to international, transnational and organized crimes), Angeline Wamaitha (Nakuru to Ol Kalou) and Wamuyu Ngugi (Kamwangi to Thika).

Others are Ann Kajuju (Githunguri to Kenol), Jared Kiyegon (Butere to Turkana), Christine Wambui (Maua to Nakuru), Edith Achieng (Bungoma to Kisumu), James Gichuki (Turkana to Gatundu), Nadrat Mazrui (Shanzu to Mariakani) and Ali Amran (Lodwar to Lokichar).

Shaban Ahmed has moved from Kiambu to JKIA, Soita Evans (Siaya to international, transnational and organized crimes), Mercy Wangui (Msambweni to Milimani), John Baranga (Turkana to Ogembo) and Eunice Wamaitha (Migori and Busia).

Staff in the corporate services department who were affected are 24 including Sharon Nabifwo from records management to Nairobi region, Williamson Kariuki (Nairobi to records management) Bocha Daudi (Garsen to Hola), Debra Jeptarus (Baringo to supreme court and appeals division)

Others are Steven Kiprono from Kericho to Malaba, Hajj Abubakar (Garsen to Garissa),Halima Mohamed (Nanyuki to civil litigation) and David Muthui (Kajiado to Murang’a).

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