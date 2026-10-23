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Former nuclear board staffer slapped with Sh130,000 fine in fake certificate case

By Christian Mutunga | Oct. 23, 2026
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Lilian Mweche Muyumba pleaded guilty to three counts of falsifying academic documents in a case at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

A former Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board staff member has been slapped with Sh130,000 in fines for allegedly using a fake certificate to secure employment.

This is after Lilian Mweche Muyumba pleaded guilty to three counts of falsifying academic documents in a case at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

In her judgment delivered on October 19, 2026, presiding Magistrate Ndombi convicted Muyumba on two counts of uttering a false document and presenting a forged certificate after she pleaded guilty under a plea agreement with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The court fined Muyumba Sh30,000 on the charge of uttering a false document and Sh100,000 on the second charge of presenting a forged certificate.

In default of payment, she will serve one year and two years in prison, respectively.

Magistrate Ndombi said the investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the accused submitted a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate for examinations purportedly undertaken in 1996 at Moi Girls Secondary School, Nangili, to secure employment at NuPEA.

She was subsequently charged with three offences: forgery of a KCSE certificate, uttering a false document contrary to Section 353 as read with Section 349 of the Penal Code, and presenting a forged certificate contrary to Section 34(a) of the Kenya National Examinations Council Act.

Investigations done by the prosecution had yielded six witnesses to give oral testimony, including expert evidence against Muyumba, who then pleaded guilty to the latter two charges.

There have been concerns of high-ranking government officials using forged academic papers to secure employment and promotion.

Muyumba’s verdict comes days after another former Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) official was sentenced to 11 years for fraudulently acquiring public property and uttering false documents after using forged academic papers to secure employment at the company.

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Related Topics

Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board Staffer Forged Academic Papers Fake Degrees Fake Degree Menace
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