I'm a victim of my dad's teaching, Makenzi son welcomes conviction

Dan Makenzi, the son of controversial preacher Paul Makenzi. [File, Standard]

The 24-year-old son of convicted preacher Paul Makenzi yesterday termed the verdict a relief and justice for hundreds of victims and families who lost their loved ones to the doomsday cult inside the Shakahola forest in 2023. Makenzi and 18 others were convicted for the murder of 191 people inside the forest.