Former presidential escort offers Sh200,000 reward for missing wife

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Lilly Cherono Kimutai, whose husband is offering Sh200,000 for information leading to her whereabouts. [Courtesy]

A former presidential escort is offering a Sh200,000 reward for any information that could help find his missing wife and a pistol that vanished six weeks ago.

Michael Kimutai, 57, who served during President Daniel arap Moi’s administration, is deeply distressed over the disappearance of Lilly Cherono Kimutai, 53.

Living in Kipsingor village, Cherang’any Constituency, he faces this challenge while being paralysed.

“It’s been incredibly tough for me. My children returned from abroad as soon as they heard about their mother. This whole situation has been a nightmare for our family. My biggest worry is that my wife is missing along with my gun. I can’t help but wonder if whoever has my gun might be looking for me,” Kimutai shared, reaching out to both the public and police for assistance in locating her wife.

He added, “I feel so lonely at home. There’s no one here with me, and I miss my wife dearly. If they’ve managed to find her mobile phone, then where is she? And what about my gun?”

Trans Nzoia county police commander Rico Ngare confirmed that two suspects have been arrested and are currently aiding in the investigation.

Ngare encouraged anyone with information to come forward and report it to the police.

Lilly was last seen on September 9, 2026, after she sent a message to her husband at 7:30 pm, saying she was heading to Mombasa for a holiday.

Kimutai was taken aback by the trip since they hadn’t discussed it, and he was feeling unwell. His response didn’t go through, and her phone has been off ever since.

He filed a report about her disappearance at Kachibora Police Station at 11 am, under OB Number 17/110/09/2026. Upon returning from Nairobi, he discovered their house locked with a padlock. Lilly’s purse, ID, and bank documents were left behind but she was nowhere to be found.

The safe where he kept his pistol, which he had owned for 34 years, was also missing.

“I can’t shake the feeling that someone might have abducted her from our home and forced her to give up money or the firearm,” he said, adding that the person likely knew he was a licensed gun owner.