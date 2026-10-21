Untold story of Makenzi's push against vaccination, Huduma number

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie and his co-accused listen to the judgement during their court appearance at the Mombasa Law Courts in Mombasa on October 19, 2026. [AFP]

Text messages from Shakahola cult leader Paul Makenzi’s mobile phones paint a man who was keen on having his followers follow his directives without question.

In one, a curious follower asks him what he thinks about the Covid-19 virus and he replies that it is his secret.