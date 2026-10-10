Appeals Court Judge linked to Tob Cohen's murder awarded Sh2.5 million

Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai was arrested by DCI following the death of businessman Tob Cohen. [File, Standard]

The High Court has put on the spot former Director of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti over the arrest of Court of Appeal Judge Sankale Ole Kantai following the death of businessman Tob Cohen.

In his judgment, Justice Chacha Mwita said the DCI violated the Constitution by arresting the judge, confiscating his mobile phone and subsequently going on a smear campaign.