Court declares DPP's decision to drop Sh2.2 billion graft charges against CS Oparanya unconstitutional

High Court quashes DPP’s decision to drop corruption charges against Oparanya. [Courtesy]

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has suffered a major setback after the High Court quashed his decision to withdraw Sh2.2 billion in corruption charges against Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya.

In a judgement rendered by Justice Benjamin Musyoki, the DPP’s July 8, 2024 decision to review and reverse an earlier decision to charge Oparanya with corruption-related offences was declared unconstitutional, irregular and void.