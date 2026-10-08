Court declares DPP's decision to drop Sh2.2 billion graft charges against CS Oparanya unconstitutional

Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga has suffered a major setback after the High Court quashed his decision to withdraw Sh2.2 billion in corruption charges against Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya.
In a judgement rendered by Justice Benjamin Musyoki, the DPP’s July 8, 2024 decision to review and reverse an earlier decision to charge Oparanya with corruption-related offences was declared unconstitutional, irregular and void.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…