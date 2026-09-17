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Eldoret Court refuses bail for students in child pornography case

By Peter Ochieng | Sep. 17, 2026
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Two university students remain in custody after an Eldoret court denied them bail over child pornography-related charges. [Courtesy]

Two university students charged with ten counts related to conspiracy to commit a felony, possession and downloading of child pornography, publication of child pornography, and acquisition of proceeds of crime will remain in custody until further notice.

The fourth-year students faced a setback on Tuesday after an Eldoret Court ruled against their release on bond.

Principal Magistrate Caroline Wattimah said the concerns raised by the prosecution are not solely about the seriousness of the charges but also the impact of the alleged offences.

“The court has declined the application by the first and second accused persons who are demanding release on bail; unfortunately, I cannot grant them freedom at this stage,” Wattimah ruled.

Eugene Kipruto Kangongo, alias Travis, 21, and his co-accused, Manasseh Kiptanui Kosgei, 26, were both scheduled to report to their respective universities last week.

However, their arrest has put them in an awkward position.

It was revealed in court that Kangongo is a student at Meru University of Science and Technology, where he is pursuing a degree in mathematics and physics.

Kosgei is a student at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology in Nyanza.

According to court documents, the two are charged with conspiring between 1 January 2025 and 16 August at various locations within Kenya to commit a felony by publishing and distributing child pornography.

They are also accused of knowingly and intentionally possessing child pornography stored on a digital device identified by the Infinix IMEI number 352479231342304.

The charges further state that Kangogo and Kosgei deliberately downloaded child pornography, including images and videos depicting minors, using telecommunication devices.

Kangogo is also charged with acquiring proceeds of crime exceeding Sh2 million through mobile money transfer services, including M-Pesa.

The charge sheet states that Kangogo knew or had reason to believe that the money was proceeds of crime derived from the illegal sale and distribution of child pornography.

They denied all charges during plea-taking last week.

They immediately requested that the court grant them reasonable bail so they could continue their university studies.

The first accused told the Magistrate, after denying the charges, that he was scheduled to sit for an examination that week, while his counterpart at JOOUST stated he was to report back to campus last Monday.

Wattimah directed that the prosecution complete the collection, preservation, and secure custody of all physical evidence intended for trial within thirty days.

She further ordered the prosecution to secure electronic and digital evidence, including communications and financial records, as well as any other relevant material.

“I want the prosecution to wind up the investigation within 30 days, take all necessary and lawful measures for the protection of the victims or others connected with the case, including referral for appropriate witness protection measures where necessary, and come up with anything else concerning this matter,” Wattimah said.

She also ordered that, upon completion of the process, the prosecution should provide the accused with all materials to which they are entitled by law.

The hearing continues on October 13, 2026.

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Related Topics

Eldoret Court Child Pornography Child Pornography Charges University Students
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